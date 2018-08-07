PHOTOS: Double the Fun! Inside the Joint Wedding of Identical Twin Sisters to Identical Twin Brothers

Identical twin sisters Brittany and Briana Deane have long dreamed of marrying identical twin brothers. Now, their childhood wish has come true.

On Saturday, Briana (left) and Brittany (now Salyers), 32, wed Jeremy (left) and Josh Salyers, 34, in a joint ceremony at the 2018 Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio — where they first met one year ago.