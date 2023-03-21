18-Month-Old Twins Drown in Backyard Pool at Family's Oklahoma City Home: 'They Were Angels'

Locklyn and Loreli Callazzo's mother pulled her children from the pool and tried to resuscitate the toddlers before first responders arrived at the home

By
Published on March 21, 2023 12:05 PM
Locklyn and Loreli Callazzo were tragically found in the pool at their parents home in Oklahoma City
Photo: GoFundMe

Twin toddlers from Oklahoma City are being remembered as "the sweetest babies" after they drowned in a pool in their family's backyard last week.

First responders rushed to the scene near Council and 122nd Streets Thursday morning after learning the 18-month-old brother and sister had been found inside the pool, according to FOX affiliate KOKH and NBC affiliate KFOR.

Locklyn and Loreli Callazzo's mother pulled the twins from the water before first responders arrived, KOKH reported. It is unclear how long the children were in the water.

Their mother attempted to resuscitate the toddlers before first responders arrived and took over the rescue effort, per the outlet.

The twins were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they were pronounced dead around 1 p.m., according to KFOR and Newsweek.

Godmother Dawn Lemons told KOKH that the twins' family is at the beginning of a long grieving process following the tragic incident.

"They were angels," she told the outlet. "They were so fun. Loreli loved to dance. They both played the harmonica, piano and drums. They loved to sing. They were just the sweetest babies."

Neighbors said the family — which included six kids, two parents and a grandmother — moved into the home in the Cobblestone neighborhood about a year ago, according to KFOR.

Mike Bernard, who lives nearby, said he watched firefighters put the toddlers in separate ambulances at the "disturbing" scene while they performed CPR, according to KFOR.

He said he had met some members of the family prior to Thursday's incident, but not the twins.

"I saw the mother who was distraught, who got in an EMS vehicle," Bernard added, per the report.

Officials believe Thursday's drownings were an accident, according to the reports. An investigation into the deaths is ongoing.

A candlelight vigil for the toddlers is scheduled for Saturday at 7pm at the Route 66 Park Shelter, according to a GoFundMe for kids' family. More than $11,000 has been raised through the fundraiser.

Lemons told KOKH that the twins' family is grateful for the support they've received from their community in wake of the twin toddlers' deaths.

"This is not something that you can get over in a week or two weeks," Lemons said, per the report. "It is just not."

