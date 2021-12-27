Rhode Island Twin Brothers, 33, Killed in Christmas Eve Crash: 'Two Beautiful Souls'

Ruddy and Alberto Morales were killed in a crash on Friday morning in Massachusetts

Twin brothers from Rhode Island died last week after their car veered off the road on Christmas Eve.

The brothers, identified by family members to WJAR as Ruddy and Alberto Morales, 33, were traveling westbound through Massachusetts on Interstate 195 when their Honda Accord struck a median, left the roadway and crashed into trees around 11 a.m. on Dec. 24, Massachusetts State Police said in a press release.

Both men were taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead, police said. No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

Police are working with the Collision Analysis Reconstruction Section and Crime Scene Services Section to determine the cause of the crash, they said. The department did not immediately return PEOPLE's inquiry for more information related to the accident.

Alberto's longtime girlfriend, Melissa Talavera, told The Boston Globe that the two brothers were "very close."

"All of us was always together," she added. "It was always me, him, my kids, and his brother."

Ruddy's girlfriend, Julia Andreozzi, told WJAR that she and their son were preparing to see Ruddy later that day.

"Devastated — there's no words," she told the news station of the crash. "My son and I were just preparing for Christmas Eve — we were supposed to see Ruddy — which was his father later that night and I got a phone call around 12 o clock that afternoon that they had gone off the highway and hit a tree and that the accident was fatal."

"Ruddy was the love of my life and my son's father," she added. "I'm just grateful that he had the life that he did. He had great friends — he had a loving family. He was loved by a lot of people."

Talavera told The Boston Globe that she celebrated Christmas with Alberto early this year — and that one of her last memories was of him calling it "the best Christmas" of his life.

"That right there, that's what hurts the most," she told the newspaper. "That's the last thing I remember him telling me and he must've told me that like three, four times."

Talavera also remembered Alberto as "the best dad" to their 2-year-old daughter, while her mother told the Globe that he was also an "awesome stepfather" to Talavera's four other children.

A GoFundMe has been started to help the brothers' family with burial costs. As of Monday afternoon, it has raised over $3,300.

"Help us lay these two beautiful souls to rest taken too soon in a car accident," wrote Talavera, who organized the fundraiser.

Andreozzi told WJAR that the family is doing their best to make it through the tragedy.