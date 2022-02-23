"That's my mom, hold on," Ohio TV reporter Myles Harris says after spotting his mother in her car

TV Reporter Gets Interrupted When His Mom Drives By While He's Filming: 'Hi, Baby!'

Never a dull day at work!

While out on a field reporting assignment for ABC affiliate WSYX on Tuesday, Myles Harris — who mainly covers news in his hometown of Columbus, Ohio — got a big surprise when his mother unexpectedly dropped by, according to the outlet.

Fortunately, the camera never stopped rolling.

In a clip of the hilarious interaction posted on the reporter's Instagram account — which has been viewed over 500K times as of Wednesday afternoon — you can see Harris recognize his mom even before she appears onscreen. As she comes closer, he waves his arms and tells the cameraman, "That's my mom, hold on."

"Hi, baby!" his mother calls out from her car, as cameraman DeAngelo Byrd can be heard laughing in the background.

Playfully referencing the interruption, Harris tells his mom that she can say hi quickly, but that he's a little busy at the moment.

"I'm trying to work right now and you're over here calling my phone," he says. "This is DeAngelo, you can say hi. And don't be holding up traffic because you got cars behind you."

"Alright," she replies, going on to blow her son a kiss before driving away.

Making light of the whole interaction, Harris joked that the this wasn't out of the ordinary for his mom.

"Typical Sandi 🤦🏽‍♂️," he captioned the social media clip.

Byrd also shared the video in his socials, calling it "the best moment of 2022."