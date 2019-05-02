Flying Turtle Crashes Through South Carolina Driver's Windshield, Costing Him $2K

You’ve heard of the phrase “when pigs fly,” but how about “when turtles fly”?

That was the reality for a South Carolina motorist who says was he was “definitely surprised” when a turtle came crashing through his windshield Tuesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

John Gardner was driving to work on Highway 501 in Conway when a rear tire on a truck driving near him struck a turtle, he told local CBS affiliate WBTW.

The angle on the hit managed to send the reptile flying into the air — and directly into Gardner’s windshield, where it left a large hole and died upon impact, according to the outlet.

“I was definitely surprised because I couldn’t even tell what it was at first… It’s just like a big, black dot coming. I couldn’t move at all, really,” he said. “I still don’t understand how it like, the exact angle of that tire, for it to just fling into my windshield.”

Gardner escaped without injury, though his wallet wasn’t so lucky.

RELATED: N.Y. Woman Gets Into Car Crash After Seeing a Spider: ‘Try to Overcome Fear,’ Police Advise

He told WBTW the incident will cost him around $2,000 to repair, as he has to replace not only the windshield, but his wipers, too.

“I didn’t get hurt at all, I just remember when the cops showed up, he was like, ‘Hey, you’re covered in glass,’” Gardner recalled. “And because I didn’t know, like, I didn’t know there was any in my hair and stuff like that, so I’m just like, ‘Oh, OK.’”

Local collision repair shop Rob’s Auto Body told the outlet they buried the turtle.