Turtle Crashes Through Car Windshield, Injuring Woman Who Daughter Says Has ‘The Worst Luck’

There have been several recorded incidents of other turtles flying through the windshields of unsuspecting drivers in the southern United States over the past five years

A woman is recovering after a turtle flew through her car windshield and hit her in the head near Port Orange, Florida, according to local reports.

The 71-year-old woman, who has not been publicly named by police, was driving with her daughter on Interstate 95 Wednesday morning when the turtle suddenly crashed through their windshield, striking her, Port Orange police spokesman Officer Andre Fleming, who did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, told the Daytona Beach News-Journal.

She had a deep cut above one of her eyes but remained conscious, he added.

Audio from the podcast Daytona 911, which features dispatcher calls within Florida, shows the confusion and terror immediately following the crash.

"We are on Interstate 95. Something just came through the windshield and hit my mom in the head," the woman's daughter told an emergency dispatcher. "She's got so much blood coming out of her head."

The daughter, who was reportedly driving, said she didn't see the object that hit her mother, guessing at first that it was a paper plate or slab of concrete "flying through the air."

Dispatchers guided the daughter through applying pressure and towels to her mother's head wound until paramedics arrived.

Another motorist who stopped to help the pair can be heard saying, "There's a turtle in there" on the call recording after investigating the car's front seat.

"A turtle? An actual turtle?" the victim's daughter responds in disbelief.

"I swear to God this lady has the worst luck of anything," she adds.

According to the News-Journal, the woman did not lose consciousness and was aware that she had been injured by a flying turtle. She was taken to Daytona Beach's Halifax Health Medical Center to be treated for her injuries.

Fleming told the newspaper that the turtle was alive and only sustained some scratches on its shell in the incident. Firefighters released it into woods near the highway. The species of the critter is not known.

This is not the first time a turtle has crashed through a windshield in the Sunshine State. The last recorded incident occurred in 2016, when an airborne turtle smashed into a driver's windshield on Interstate 4 in Deltona, Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Kim Montes told the News-Journal.