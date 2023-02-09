Turkey-Syria Earthquake Death Toll Reaches 20,000: 'We Can Call It the Disaster of the Century'

Three Americans are among the dead, U.S. State Department official confirmed Thursday

By
Published on February 9, 2023 05:15 PM

Authorities say more than 20,000 people have died in Turkey and Syria in wake of the devastating earthquake that rocked the region earlier this week.

Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Agency (AFAD) said at least 17,134 people have died in Turkey since the 7.8-magnitude quake struck early Monday morning, according to CNN and The New York Times.

"We can call it the disaster of the century," Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Monday at a news conference in Osmaniye, according to the Times.

At least 3,317 people have died in Syria, per CNN's report. The White Helmets civil defense group said 1,970 were killed in rebel-held regions, while Syrian state media reported 1,347 deaths in government-controlled areas.

Three Americans have died as a result of the quake, State Department spokesperson Ned Price confirmed Thursday.

syria-turkey earthquake
LOUAI BESHARA/AFP via Getty

Ten provinces in Turkey are now under a three-month state of emergency, according to the Times. However, the Turkish government has been criticized for its response to the event, as well as its lack of preparation.

"Nobody was here to help us," Nursen Guler said Wednesday, according to NBC News. "There are no teams here, everyone is waiting for rescue teams."

That same day, Erdoğan admitted the government was not entirely efficient in its initial response to the quake, and said the government would distribute 10,000 Turkish lira (or about $532) to families impacted by the disaster, according to a previous Reuters report.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of Turkey's main opposition party, accused Erdoğan of not properly preparing the county for such a disaster, the Associated Press previously reported.

The Turkish government was also criticized for allegedly blocking access to Twitter for about 12 hours between Wednesday afternoon and early Thursday morning, per NBC News' report.

Turkish authorities said the blackout was aimed at combating disinformation about the disaster response, per the report.

syria-turkey earthquake
Serkan Avci/Anadolu Agency via Getty

Also on Thursday, a six-truck convoy with shelter and non-food items passed through the Bab Al Hawa crossing, the only humanitarian aid corridor between Turkey and the rebel-held regions of Syria, according to CNN and the Times.

Delivering aid to those in need has proven to be among the biggest challenges following Monday's deadly earthquake. Aid had not passed through the access point for three days, per the reports.

This is the deadliest earthquake worldwide since 2015, when a 7.8-magnitude quake left 8,800 people dead in Nepal, the AP reported.

There are still some signs of hope, however, as rescues continue.

In Hatay, a 21-year-old man was pulled from the rubble of a collapsed building alive more than 84 hours after the earthquake struck, per CNN's report.

In Kahramanmaraş, a mother and her 6-year-old daughter were saved from the rubble of a building following a 20-hour rescue effort, according to the German organization @fire.

To help earthquake relief efforts in Turkey and Syria, consider donating to these organizations: The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, Doctors Without Borders, GlobalGiving, Save the Children, and The Syrian American Medical Society.

Related Articles
Mesut Hancer holds the hand of his 15-year-old daughter Irmak, who died in the earthquake in Kahramanmaras, close to the quake's epicentre, the day after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the country's southeast, on February 7, 2023. - Rescuers in Turkey and Syria braved frigid weather, aftershocks and collapsing buildings, as they dug for survivors buried by an earthquake that killed more than 5,000 people. Some of the heaviest devastation occurred near the quake's epicentre between Kahramanmaras and Gaziantep, a city of two million where entire blocks now lie in ruins under gathering snow.
Father Holds the Hand of His Daughter Who Died Under Rubble Near Earthquake's Epicenter in Turkey
Newborn baby pulled alive from the rubble of a home in northern Syria
Newborn Baby Rescued from Rubble in Syria as Earthquake Death Toll Soars Past 6,000
Search and rescue operations continue after 7.7 magnitude earthquake hits Elazig, Turkiye on February 06, 2023. Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) of Turkiye said the 7.7 magnitude quake struck at 4.17 a.m. (0117GMT) and was centered in the Pazarcik district in Turkiyeâs southern province of Kahramanmaras. Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, Adiyaman, Malatya, Osmaniye, Hatay, and Kilis provinces are heavily affected by the quake.
More Than 2,300 People Dead After 2 Massive Earthquakes Hit Turkey and Syria
Christian Atsu during the Newcastle United Training Session at the Newcastle United Training Centre on January 28, 2021 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England
Pro Soccer Star Rescued from Collapsed Building After Turkey Earthquake: 'Continue to Pray'
Christian Atsu of Newcastle United FC (30) warms up during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur at St. James Park on July 15, 2020 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in all fixtures being played behind closed doors.
Soccer Player Christian Atsu Still Missing After Being 'Pulled Out of Rubble' in Turkey, Says Agent
Mexico Search and Rescue Dogs to Turkey
Mexico Sends Talented Search and Rescue Dogs to Turkey to Help with Earthquake Aftermath
Rescuers search for the injured people after the earthquake in Luding county, Ganzi prefecture, Sichuan Province, China, 06 September 2022. A 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit China's southwest Sichuan province on 05 September. According to state media, the death toll has risen to at least 65 people, with more than 10 people missing and 200 injured. The strongest earthquake in the region since 2017 triggered landslides and shook the provincial capital Chengdu, whose 21 million residents are already under a COVID-19 lockdown. Chinese rescue teams saved 15 people while still trying to evacuate 1000 villagers from the epicenter in Luding that got isolated by the landslide. Rescue operation after earthquake in China's Sichuan Province
At Least 65 Dead in China After Earthquake amid Heat Wave, COVID Lockdown: Reports
Elif Perincek
3-Year-Old Girl Rescued After Spending 65 Hours Trapped Under Rubble from Earthquake in Turkey
Dr. Michael J. Mammone
Calif. ER Doctor Was Hit by Car While Cycling, Then Allegedly Stabbed to Death by Driver in Daytime Attack
US President Joe Biden and California Governor Gavin Newsom walk to deliver remarks after looking at storm damage, and speaking to those affected in Seacliff, California, on January 19, 2023.
President Joe Biden Tours Area Devastated in Calif. Storms as Death Toll Rises to 21
This image taken with a drone shows Star Dance Studio in Monterey Park, Calif., . A gunman killed multiple people at the ballroom dance studio late Saturday amid Lunar New Years celebrations in the predominantly Asian American community of Monterey Park California Shooting, Monterey Park, United States - 22 Jan 2023This image taken with a drone shows Star Dance Studio in Monterey Park, Calif., . A gunman killed multiple people at the ballroom dance studio late Saturday amid Lunar New Years celebrations in the predominantly Asian American community of Monterey Park California Shooting, Monterey Park, United States - 22 Jan 2023
Death Toll Climbs to 11 in Monterey Park Mass Shooting as Patient in Hospital Dies
buffalo blizzard
Winter Storm Death Toll Rises to 49 — with 27 Victims in Buffalo, New York: 'So Many Bodies'
Man walks past a house ruined by an earthquake in Cianjur, West Java, Indonesia
At Least 62 Killed and Hundreds Injured as 5.6-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Indonesia
Companies That Care
PEOPLE's 100 Companies that Care 2022: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First
LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 09: The ocean is whipped up by Tropical Storm Nicole near Anglin's Fishing Pier on November 09, 2022 in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, Florida. Tropical Storm Nicole could become a Category 1 hurricane before hitting Florida’s east coast by early Thursday. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
At Least 5 Dead After Tropical Storm Nicole Makes Landfall on Florida's East Coast
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/nc73799091/map
5.1-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Near San Jose, California