Turkey-Syria Earthquake: 10-Day-Old Baby and His Mother Rescued After Surviving 90 Hours in Rubble

The newborn was one of nine children reportedly rescued four days after devastating quakes hit Turkey and Syria, where more than 22,000 people have died

Published on February 10, 2023

A 10-day-old baby boy and his mother were rescued from rubble in Turkey nearly four days after a powerful earthquake rocked the region.

The newborn, named Yagiz Ulas, was rescued Friday from the debris of a collapsed building in Hatay province, according to ABC News.

The child was examined by first responders and wrapped in a thermal blanket before being placed in an ambulance and taken to a field hospital, Reuters reports. His mother — who appeared dazed and pale but was conscious after a nearly 90-hour ordeal — was taken away on a stretcher by rescuers.

At least nine children were reportedly rescued on Friday, according to the news service.

With the death toll still rising, as of Friday over 22,000 people have died as a result of the catastrophic quakes in Turkey and Syria, CNN reports.

10-day-old baby Yagiz Ulas
The newborn was rescued along with his mother. Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty

The rescue of the baby boy comes days after another newborn survived after being pulled from rubble in Syria. That child, a girl named Aya, was likely born shortly after the earthquake, according to multiple news outlets. Rescuers found her reportedly still attached by umbilical cord to her mother, who did not survive.

10-day-old baby Yagiz Ulas
A 10-day-old baby boy was rescued from the rubble. Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty

Aya — whose name means "a sign from God" in Arabic, The Guardian reported — is being cared for at a hospital until she's healthy enough to be released to a great uncle.

"She arrived on Monday in such a bad state," said pediatrician Hani Marouf, per the BBC. "She had bumps, bruises, she was cold and barely breathing."

RELATED VIDEO: More Than 20,000 Confirmed Dead From Turkey and Syria Earthquake

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said that a magnitude 7.8 earthquake — one of the strongest to hit the region in more than 100 years — struck in southern Turkey near the northern border of Syria on Monday morning, followed 11 minutes later by a magnitude 6.7 aftershock.

According to UNICEF, the initial earthquake hit around 4:00 a.m. local time "when many children and families were asleep at home."

To help earthquake relief efforts in Turkey and Syria, consider donating to these organizations: The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, Doctors Without Borders, GlobalGiving, Save the Children, and The Syrian American Medical Society.

