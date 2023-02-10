A child born in the aftermath of the earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria, killing more than 20,000 people, will soon have a new home.

The baby, who's been given the name Aya, was rescued in Jenderis, Syria, more than 10 hours after the 7.8 magnitude quake rocked the region, the Associated Press reported.

The child was orphaned by the quake, which killed her mother Afraa Abu Hadiya, her father and her four siblings, according to the BBC.

Aya was likely born shortly after Monday's earthquake, and was still attached by umbilical cord to her mother when she was rescued, per the reports.

Aya's name means "a sign from God" in Arabic, according to the AP and The Guardian.

Aya will reportedly go with her great-uncle, Salah al-Badran, upon being released from the hospital. But al-Badran and 11 others from his household are currently living in a tent after losing their own home in the deadly quake.

"After the earthquake, there's no one able to live in his house or building," he told the AP via voice messages.

Aya was found in the rubble of a five-story apartment building where her parents lived prior to the quake leveled the building, the AP reported. After being pulled from the wreckage, she was rushed to Cihan Hospital in Afrin, where she later received her special name.

"She arrived on Monday in such a bad state," said pediatrician Hani Marouf, per the BBC. "She had bumps, bruises, she was cold and barely breathing."

Aya is now in stable condition, per the BBC report. Maarouf told the AP that the baby did not suffer spinal damage and is generally improving.

Since her story was told, thousands have offered to adopt Aya, including a TV anchor in Kuwait, according to the BBC.

"I'm ready to take care of and adopt this child ... if legal procedures allow me to," the woman said, per the report.

Dozens of other people from around the world have called the hospital where Aya is getting care to inquire about adopting the baby girl, the BBC added in its report. But hospital manager Khalid Attiah did not want her adopted right away.

Instead, he and his wife are caring for the child until she can be released to family, per the report. Attiah's wife is even reportedly breastfeeding Aya alongside the couple's own 4-month-old daughter.

More than 20,000 people have died following Monday's earthquake, including more than 3,000 people in Syria.

Ten provinces in Turkey are now under a three-month state of emergency, the New York Times reported Thursday.

To help earthquake relief efforts in Turkey and Syria, consider donating to these organizations: The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, Doctors Without Borders, GlobalGiving, Save the Children, and The Syrian American Medical Society.