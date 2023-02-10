Turkey-Syria Earthquake: Baby Girl Born Under Rubble Has a Name and Adoption Offers After Family Dies

A little girl named Aya, whose mother did not survive, was rescued in Jenderis, Syria, more than 10 hours after the 7.8 magnitude quake rocked the region

By
Published on February 10, 2023 11:12 AM

A child born in the aftermath of the earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria, killing more than 20,000 people, will soon have a new home.

The baby, who's been given the name Aya, was rescued in Jenderis, Syria, more than 10 hours after the 7.8 magnitude quake rocked the region, the Associated Press reported.

The child was orphaned by the quake, which killed her mother Afraa Abu Hadiya, her father and her four siblings, according to the BBC.

Aya was likely born shortly after Monday's earthquake, and was still attached by umbilical cord to her mother when she was rescued, per the reports.

Aya's name means "a sign from God" in Arabic, according to the AP and The Guardian.

A newborn baby who was found still tied by her umbilical cord to her mother and pulled alive from the rubble of a home in northern Syria following a deadly earthquake, receives medical care at a clinic in Afrin, on February 7, 2023. - The infant is the sole survivor of her immediate family, the rest of whom were all killed when a 7.8-magnitude quake that struck Syria and neighbouring Turkey flattened the family home in the rebel-held town of Jindayris, cousin Khalil al-Suwadi said.
RAMI AL SAYED/AFP via Getty

Aya will reportedly go with her great-uncle, Salah al-Badran, upon being released from the hospital. But al-Badran and 11 others from his household are currently living in a tent after losing their own home in the deadly quake.

"After the earthquake, there's no one able to live in his house or building," he told the AP via voice messages.

A newborn baby who was found still tied by her umbilical cord to her mother and pulled alive from the rubble of a home in northern Syria following a deadly earthquake, receives medical care at a clinic in Afrin, on February 7, 2023. - The infant is the sole survivor of her immediate family, the rest of whom were all killed when a 7.8-magnitude quake that struck Syria and neighbouring Turkey flattened the family home in the rebel-held town of Jindayris, cousin Khalil al-Suwadi said.
RAMI AL SAYED/AFP via Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Aya was found in the rubble of a five-story apartment building where her parents lived prior to the quake leveled the building, the AP reported. After being pulled from the wreckage, she was rushed to Cihan Hospital in Afrin, where she later received her special name.

"She arrived on Monday in such a bad state," said pediatrician Hani Marouf, per the BBC. "She had bumps, bruises, she was cold and barely breathing."

Newborn baby pulled alive from the rubble of a home in northern Syria
Newborn baby receives medical care at a clinic in Afrin after being rescued. RAMI AL SAYED/AFP via Getty

Aya is now in stable condition, per the BBC report. Maarouf told the AP that the baby did not suffer spinal damage and is generally improving.

Since her story was told, thousands have offered to adopt Aya, including a TV anchor in Kuwait, according to the BBC.

"I'm ready to take care of and adopt this child ... if legal procedures allow me to," the woman said, per the report.

Dozens of other people from around the world have called the hospital where Aya is getting care to inquire about adopting the baby girl, the BBC added in its report. But hospital manager Khalid Attiah did not want her adopted right away.

Instead, he and his wife are caring for the child until she can be released to family, per the report. Attiah's wife is even reportedly breastfeeding Aya alongside the couple's own 4-month-old daughter.

More than 20,000 people have died following Monday's earthquake, including more than 3,000 people in Syria.

Ten provinces in Turkey are now under a three-month state of emergency, the New York Times reported Thursday.

To help earthquake relief efforts in Turkey and Syria, consider donating to these organizations: The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, Doctors Without Borders, GlobalGiving, Save the Children, and The Syrian American Medical Society.

Related Articles
Doris Bergman
Hollywood Publicist Doris Bergman Dead at 68
syria-turkey earthquake
Turkey-Syria Earthquake Death Toll Reaches 20,000: 'We Can Call It the Disaster of the Century'
Authorities Solved Mystery of Fatal Tesla Crash Where Nobody Was Found Behind the Wheel
Mystery of Deadly Tesla Crash Solved as Authorities Share Why No One Was in Driver's Seat
Tesla Driver Filmed Apparently Sleeping Behind the Wheel
Tesla Driver Appears Asleep at the Wheel on Calif. Highway in Video Footage: 'She Was Conked Out'
Christian Petillo, Father Recalls Losing Son, 15, in Accidental Shooting at Sleepover: ‘I Begged God Not to Take Him’
Father Recalls Losing Son, 15, in Accidental Shooting at Sleepover: 'I Begged God Not to Take Him'
Naselle River and Willapa Bay, a tidally influenced estuary, Washington
Father of 3 Missing Days After Crabbing Boat Sinks in Wash. Bay: 'He's Still Out There,' Wife Says
Banks County Elementary School in Georgia
Ga. Elementary School Principal and Teacher Resign After Investigation into Affair That Included Sex on Campus
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, Esti Maxine Stephens with Luna and Miles
John Legend Talks 'Challenges' He and Chrissy Teigen Faced on Journey to Welcoming New Baby Esti
Dad Takes His Son for a Manicure and Pedicure After His Teacher Told Him It's 'Only For Girls' https://www.tiktok.com/@mr.shearhod/video/7196148218902744366
Dad Takes His Son for a Manicure and Pedicure After His Teacher Told Him It's 'Only for Girls'
Devil's Cigar mushroom Texas
Rare Hissing Mushroom Called 'Devil's Cigar' Spotted in Texas Park: 'It Tends to Puzzle Scientists'
Iowa Teen Jumps into Action to Save 83-Year-Old Man and His Dog Who Fell Through Ice
Iowa Teen Helps Save 83-Year-Old Man and His Dog After Jeep Plunges Into Icy Lake
Mexico Search and Rescue Dogs to Turkey
Mexico Sends Talented Search and Rescue Dogs to Turkey to Help with Earthquake Aftermath
Bill Gates and Paula Hurd at Australian Open
Bill Gates Is Dating Paula Hurd, Widow of Former CEO: 'But She Hasn't Met His Kids Yet,' Says Source
David Foster
Body of Man Who Vanished on His Way to an Ill. Hospital Found in Nearby Pond: 'Such a Good Guy'
Juliette Lamour lottery winner
Canadian Student Turns 18 and Buys First Lottery Ticket for 'Fun' — Then Wins $48 Million Jackpot!
Mesut Hancer holds the hand of his 15-year-old daughter Irmak, who died in the earthquake in Kahramanmaras, close to the quake's epicentre, the day after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the country's southeast, on February 7, 2023. - Rescuers in Turkey and Syria braved frigid weather, aftershocks and collapsing buildings, as they dug for survivors buried by an earthquake that killed more than 5,000 people. Some of the heaviest devastation occurred near the quake's epicentre between Kahramanmaras and Gaziantep, a city of two million where entire blocks now lie in ruins under gathering snow.
Father Holds the Hand of His Daughter Who Died Under Rubble Near Earthquake's Epicenter in Turkey