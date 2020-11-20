Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

With each purchase of the adorable Turkey on the Table centerpiece, 10 meals are given to those in need

Turkey on the Table Helps Feed the Hungry During COVID-19: 'Gratitude Is Greater Than 2020'

When April George and Kerry Maunus created Turkey on the Table to help kids learn about gratitude and feed those in need, they had no idea a dangerous pandemic was looming that would make hunger in America skyrocket.

“COVID-19 has impacted hunger so much,” says Maunus, who co-founded Turkey on the Table with fellow mom George.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“More than 50 million people in the U.S. may be facing hunger because of the coronavirus pandemic – and that includes 17 million children, according to Feeding America,” she says.

Image zoom Turkey on the Table

For each turkey sold, 10 meals are donated to those in need through their partnership with Feeding America, which works with food banks nationwide.

To date, the turkeys the two moms have sold have helped feed more than 1 million people.

Given the state of the economy, they didn’t think they would sell as many of the centerpieces this year as they have in prior years.

“We were worried that no one was going to be buying our turkeys,” says George. “But we ended up having a really great year. We were pleasantly surprised.”

The turkeys sold out at stores such as Nordstrom, though you can still find them on Amazon.

“It makes us feel good that more people are looking for ways to express their gratitude at home,” says George.

Image zoom Credit: i4Color

Though 2020 has been one of the worst years in memory, “the really important thing this year is to always look for the good,” says George. “It’s so great for us to see all people responding to the positive message about the product itself.”

Says Maunus: “The big takeaway is that if anyone is in the position to help, this year people are super dependent on it because of lost jobs, lost income – people who for two or three months couldn’t make any money because their jobs had shut down.”

The two friends came up with the idea for Turkey on the Table — which can serve as a centerpiece or holiday decoration — in the fall of 2013, when they met in the California Bay area while picking up their kids from school.

Since they both love Thanksgiving so much, they thought Turkey on the Table would be a great way for kids – and adults alike – to give thanks and for people to give back.

Each knit sweater-clad bird comes with attachable double-sided cardstock feathers for written messages of gratitude, a marker and a heartwarming book, Turkey on the Table: Start a Tradition, Give Thanks & Give Back.

Image zoom Megan Gery Photography

“Whatever your cause is and whatever little part you can do to make the world a better place, I think that’s important now more than ever,” says Maunus.

“It’s important to hold onto those things that you can do right now to make the world a better place.”

RELATED: Moms on a Mission: Fighting Hunger and Teaching Kids to Be Thankful with ‘Turkey on the Table’

The mompreneurs, who were among PEOPLE’s 25 Women Changing the World in 2018, were thrilled to announce that they sold enough turkeys that year to provide more than 1 million meals.

“Although a million meals was a huge milestone for us, we also know it’s a drop in the bucket and we are eager to keep helping the best we can,” says George.

They help you "grab onto gratitude," says George.