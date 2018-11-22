Turkey Shows Up at Police Department's Door Before Thanksgiving: He's 'Looking for His Friends'

Officers at Massachusett’s Franklin Police Department had a special visitor show up at their door step: a wild turkey!

An officer shared a video of the incident to the department’s Facebook on Tuesday, with footage showing a large turkey pecking on the glass door of the police headquarters.

“Sorry Tom, trying to break into the PD won’t save you. Try the Franklin Fire Department,” a police official joked in a caption alongside the video.

A department spokesperson, Rob Burchill, tells PEOPLE that the incident wasn’t the first time a turkey has shown up at the department.

“Maybe he was out looking for his friends,” Burchill tells PEOPLE, noting that the turkey soon “went on his way.”

Franklin Police Department/Facebook

Sgt. Ryan Johnson told the Boston Globe that he actually took the video a few months ago, but decided to share it this week with Thanksgiving just around the corner.

“There’s lots of turkeys that roam our parking lots, and that doesn’t include the people who work here,” Johnson told the publication.

He added that police never let the turkeys inside, and he’s even spotted one on top of a police cruiser.

The Facebook video has been viewed at least 23,000 times and shared 565 times. Naturally, social media users couldn’t help but crack a few jokes in the video’s comment section.

“I suspect fowl play,” one person quipped.

Another added: “He needs a ride out of town with a police escort!”