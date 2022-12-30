Colorado Tuner Uses Inheritance to Buy a Grand Piano for 11-Year-Old Prodigy He Saw on Local News

“This kid is Mozart level,” the professional piano tuner said about the young pianist

Published on December 30, 2022
Colorado Tuner Uses Inheritance to Buy a Grand Piano for 11-Year-Old Prodigy He Saw on Local News
Photo: denver 7

In September, 11-year-old Jude Nyame Yie Kofie was featured on a local Colorado news station after he went viral on YouTube for surprising his dad with "hidden musical mastery."

The segment on Denver's ABC 7 showcased his incredible talent and featured his artistry on the piano.

Not long after the program ran, the station got a call from a professional Colorado piano tuner, Bill Magnusson, who lived about an hour away.

He was totally blown away by Kofie's talent and wanted to support his growth as a musician. Prior to the segment on the news, Kofie was using an old small electric piano to practice and learn.

"[My] first reaction was, 'This kid is Mozart level,'" Magnusson told ABC 7. "And he deserves the very best."

So Magnusson bought him a grand piano. The tuner told the station that he had some money from his father's inheritance – and he knew his dad would've wanted to help the young genius.

Kofie's father told the news station that there's no way he could afford a grand piano and never would've imagined he'd have one in his living room.

RELATED VIDEO: Chris Martin Performs Coldplay's 'A Sky Full of Stars' on a Family Pub's Piano

"It's like looking at the face of God," Magnusson said when asked what inspired him so much about the young pianist. "It really is."

In addition to the piano, Magnusson also found Kofie a piano teacher named Mr. Sullivan. From the same hometown as Kofie, they've bonded well.

"He's so eager," Sullivan told the station. "He's so hungry to learn more.

"The ripple effects for the next 70 or 80 years are incalculable," Magnusson said. "It's not just for him. It's for all the people he's going to touch."

