Truck Crashes in Ohio, Spilling 20,000 Lbs. of Contaminated Soil from East Palestine Train Derailment Site

A truck carrying 40,000 lbs. of contaminated soil from the East Palestine train derailment site in Ohio spilled nearly half its load after flipping on its side mid-transport.

The commercial vehicle was traveling northbound on State Road 165 in Ohio on Monday when it "traveled off the roadway and overturned onto its right side," according to a news release from the Ohio Emergency Management Agency (EMA).

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Phillip Falck, 74, lost control of the open-top truck around 1 p.m., striking a ditch and a utility pole during the accident, NBC affiliate WFMJ and CBS affiliate WOIO reported.

The crash occurred about four miles north of the Norfolk Southern derailment site, according to CBS affiliate WKBN.

Highway Patrol officials believe about 20,000 lbs. of soil spilled onto the roadway and berm as a result of Monday's crash, Ohio EMA said.

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said the spill "was contained" and did not threaten nearby waterways, per Monday's news release.

Highway Patrol said the driver of the truck sustained minor injuries from Monday's crash, according to the Ohio EMA.

The Pennsylvania man was later cited for operating a vehicle without reasonable control, WFMJ and WKBN reported.

State Road 165 was temporarily closed at State Road 617 in Mahoning County and at State Road 14 in Columbiana County following Monday's crash, according to the Ohio EMA.

The Ohio EPA said about 19,900 tons of soil have been removed from the East Palestine train derailment site since the Feb. 3 incident, according to the Ohio EMA.

However, there is still reportedly more than 17,000 tons of excavated soil that still must be removed from the site, per the agency.