Tropical Storm Nicole Makes Landfall in the Bahamas, Expected to Hit Florida as Category 1 Hurricane

The storm made landfall in the Bahamas Wednesday morning and is expected to hit Florida overnight, according to the National Hurricane Center

By
Published on November 9, 2022 02:19 PM
Tropical Storm Nicole is seen in this NOAA satellite image taken at 6:30 Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. In its 4 a.m. EST update on Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center said that Nicole was approximately 90 miles east-northeast of Great Abaco Island in the northwestern Bahamas and about 270 miles east of West Palm Beach on Florida's east coast. Nicole's maximum sustained winds are picking up at 70 mph with higher gusts. NOAA/UPI Tropical Storm Nicole Nears Hurricane Strength Approaching Florida, Washington, United States - 09 Nov 2022
Photo: Noaa/UPI/Shutterstock

Tropical Storm Nicole is forecasted to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane before it reaches Florida.

As of late Wednesday morning, Nicole, with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph, made landfall on Great Abaco, an island in the Bahamas about 185 miles east of West Palm Beach, according to the National Hurricane Center.

According to the NHC, the storm is expected to strengthen Wednesday and "become a hurricane near the northwestern Bahamas and remain a hurricane when it reaches the east coast of Florida [Thursday night]."

Nicole is expected to weaken while moving across Florida and the southeastern United States, per the weather service, which adds that the storm is "likely to become a post-tropical cyclone by Friday night over the Mid-Atlantic states."

Hurricane conditions are expected for the northwest Bahamas and the east coast of Florida as Tropical Storm Nicole gathers strength on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. In its 4 a.m. EST update on Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center said that Nicole was approximately 90 miles east-northeast of Great Abaco Island in the northwestern Bahamas and about 270 miles east of West Palm Beach on Florida's east coast. Nicole's maximum sustained winds are picking up at 70 mph with higher gusts. NOAA/UPI Tropical Storm Nicole Nears Hurricane Strength Approaching Florida, Washington, United States - 09 Nov 2022
Noaa/UPI/Shutterstock

In a conference about storm preparations Wednesday morning, newly re-elected Gov. Ron DeSantis, who declared a state of emergency for 34 counties on Monday, shared that the storm may reach as far north as Jacksonville.

DeSantis said "winds are the main concern" and could "contribute to continued beach erosion that have already seen erosion from Hurricane Ian."

DeSantis added that "heavy rains, the potential for flash flooding and three to five feet of storm surge" are also expected in some regions. Additionally, there is potential for tornadoes in the region, per the NHC.

In the conference, the Florida governor warned that power outages are expected, but that 16,000 utility linemen are prepared to immediately start restoring service. 600 National Guard troops will also be available to help.

On Wednesday morning, Orlando International Airport announced that all commercial operations will stop by 4 p.m., and Palm Beach International Airport issued a travel advisory, announcing that all flights in and out of the airport are canceled.

There are several watches and warnings in effect for various regions of Florida, including a hurricane watch from Hallandale Beach to Boca Raton Florida, as well as Lake Okeechobee.

