Officials said a child who died was playing near an overflowed creek

Tropical Storm Eta Kills at Least 8 People in N.C. and Fla. After Ravaging Central America

Tropical Storm Eta made landfall in Florida for a second time on Thursday, bringing with it flooding that stretched all the way up to the Carolinas and killed at least eight people in its wake.

Eta touched down near Cedar Key, Florida around 4 a.m. with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph before moving north and eventually merging into the western Atlantic by Thursday afternoon, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

By Thursday night, Eta’s center was just off the coast of South Carolina, prompting “heavy rains and gusty winds.”

In Alexander County in North Carolina, authorities said three people were killed at the Hiddenite Family Campground, and one adult and one child are still missing.

Thirty-one people also at the campground were evacuated by swiftwater rescue personnel.

Image zoom Tropical Storm Eta in Gulfport, Florida | Credit: Lynne Sladky/AP/Shutterstock

In nearby Vashti, one person died in a car accident that authorities attributed to “a bridge outage and high water."

County officials said that the storm brought between 7 and 10 inches of rain, compromising 50 roadways and washing out four bridges across Alexander County.

The collapse of one of those bridges was caught on camera during a live report from Fox 46 Charlotte reporter Amber Roberts.

“This is incredibly— scary,” Roberts screamed as the bridge collapsed. “Okay, we’re backing up. We’re backing up.”

Meanwhile, in Wake County, the local sheriff’s office said a child was killed in a drowning incident.

“Witnesses believed the child was playing near an overflowed creek when the accident occurred,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Twitter. “We send our condolences to the family.”

The child’s name and age have not yet been released, though a family friend described the youngster as “a delightful little guy” to NBC affiliate WRAL.

Two additional deaths were also noted in Iredell County after a Ford Ranger pickup truck hydroplaned, crossed the center line and collided with another car, killing its driver and passenger, The New York Times reported.

Image zoom Tropical Storm Eta in Gulfport, Florida | Credit: Lynne Sladky/AP/Shutterstock

Meteorologist Dennis Feltgen of the National Hurricane Center in Miami told the newspaper that the flooding in North Carolina was “a direct association with Eta,” since a cold front in the area was mixing with the storm’s “deep tropical moisture."

Down in Florida, at least one death was linked to the storm, the Associated Press reported.

Mark Mixon was reportedly laying sandbags around his Bradenton Beach home on Wednesday when he entered his flooded garage and was electrocuted.

Eta previously made an earlier landfall in South Florida on Sunday after reportedly killing more than 100 people in South America.

The National Hurricane Center had downgraded Eta to a “post-tropical cyclone” by Friday morning, and said that as of 4 a.m., it was about 85 miles southeast of Wilmington, North Carolina with winds of 45 mph.