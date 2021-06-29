Danny is the fourth named storm of this year's hurricane season

Tropical Storm Danny Makes Landfall in South Carolina Before Weakening, Then Dissipating Over Ga.

Tropical Storm Danny touched down in South Carolina on Monday night, dropping several inches of rain before it weakened — and eventually dissipated — over Georgia.

Danny formed off the southeastern U.S. coast, and the National Hurricane Center warned it would bring "heavy rain and the threat for rip currents" as it headed inland Monday afternoon.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Around that time, it strengthened into a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, and areas from southern South Carolina and Georgia and northeast Alabama were warned that isolated flooding was possible across urban areas.

Tropical Storm Danny eventually made landfall just north of Hilton Head on Pritchards Island just before 8 p.m., the National Hurricane Center said.

RELATED VIDEO: Millions of Texans Are Without Power as State Is Hit by Unprecedented Winter Storm

By 7:45 p.m., more than 1,000 people in Beaufort County, South Carolina reported a loss of power, The Island Packet reported.

Within two hours, however, the National Hurricane Center reported that Danny had weakened into a tropical depression — but was still pouring rain over parts of Georgia and South Carolina.

The remnants of Danny officially dissipated at 5 a.m. Tuesday above Georgia.

Despite that, the National Hurricane Center warned that heavy rainfall is still possible over parts of northern Georgia and Alabama.

"Heavy rainfall from the remnants of Danny may produce isolated flash flooding, especially in urban areas, across western and northern Georgia into central and northern Alabama today," the NHC said in an advisory.

Last year, 30 named tropical cyclones — which are named when their wind speeds reach 39 mph — formed in the Atlantic Ocean, setting a record for the most storms in the nearly 40 years that scientists have been tracking them, according to NBC News.