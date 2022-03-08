Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Toni Schuck "prevented a tragedy" and is currently recovering from her injuries at home, authorities say

Trooper Risks Her Life to Block Alleged Drunk Driver from Charity 10K Where Thousands Were Racing

One Florida trooper went above and beyond to keep her community safe.



On Monday, the Florida Highway Patrol applauded Trooper Toni Schuck for "selflessly" driving into the path of an alleged drunk driver in order to help save thousands of lives in Manatee County.

"Yesterday, Florida Highway Patrol Master Trooper Toni Schuck put herself directly in harm's way and prevented a tragedy at the Skyway 10K Bridge Run," officials wrote on social media of the 26-year veteran.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Alongside their heartfelt thanks, the authorities shared dashcam footage of the moment Schuck's vehicle was struck by the incoming driver, who was "traveling at a high rate of speed" and heading toward "thousands of participating runners."

In a news release, the Florida Highway Patrol said that around 8:45 a.m. a BMW driver traveling "at an excessive rate of speed" approached a road closure put in place ahead of the 10K race, which involved "nearly 7,000 participants" and support staff.

The vehicle proceeded to drive "through numerous traffic cones and around other barricades" and also failed to stop for state officers when they "attempted to conduct a traffic stop," officials say. Afterwards, the vehicle "encountered two additional FWC Officers assigned to guard the northbound Skyway Toll Place," and "once again" failed to stop, authorities say.

"Our concern and fear initially was that runners could have been impacted and/or injured," FHP said in a statement to NBC affiliate WFLA.

Finally, the driver encountered two responding FHP officers — and after evading the first trooper, the driver had a near head-on collision with Schuck, which finally stopped the vehicle's advancement, authorities say.

The impact caused serious injuries to Schuck and the driver, who were both hospitalized, per officials.

Fla. Trooper Risks Her Life to Block Drunk Driver Scene after collision | Credit: Florida Highway Patrol

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Fortunately, Schuck has since been released from the hospital and is continuing to recover at home, surrounded by family.

"The FHP acknowledges and expresses our appreciation to the many that have expressed their gratitude for the Trooper's selfless actions," authorities wrote in a statement. "Those wishing to contact Trooper Schuck...may send their thoughts to her attention at Florida Highway Patrol, 11305 North McKinley Drive, Tampa, FL 33612 or via our FLHSMV and FHP social media."

Police said in a press release that 52-year-old Sarasota woman Kristen Kay Watts, identified as the BMW driver, was "later determined to be impaired" and arrested.