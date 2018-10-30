Going Trick-or-Treating on Wednesday? Bring Your DIY UNICEF Box to Raise Money for the Cause

Remember those little orange boxes you could take trick-or-treating to raise money for UNICEF? They’re back — and you can even make one by yourself before you go collecting candy on Wednesday night.

The Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF campaign kicked off in 1950 and has raised nearly $177 million to help the organization provide children with healthcare, nutrition, safe water, emergency relief and educational services.

While some might not see the difference some spare change can make, it’s huge: 50 cents provides one packet of ready-to-use therapeutic food to help a malnourished child, $2 provides 10 bars of soap and $5 provides one UNICEF backpack for a child to use at school.

Can covers are available to download at TrickorTreatforUNICEF.org, along with more information on this year’s #BeScaryGood campaign, featuring Slappy from the movie Goosebumps 2. Those who have their hands full with chocolate but still want to help can contribute at unicef.org. It’ll feel just as good as that post-holiday sugar high.