Trevor Noah (as Margot Robbie!) Attempts to Explain How Internet Mob Drove Up GameStop Stock

Trevor Noah is tapping into a Margot Robbie scene in The Big Short to break down what's going on with GameStop stock prices — or, at least, attempt to.

The Daily Show tweeted out a hilarious (albeit informative) video on Wednesday night that featured Noah's face superimposed on the actress' during the scene where Robbie, 30, is explaining finances from a bathtub while sipping on champagne.

"Basically, there's a group of people on Reddit who don't use the stock market to invest. They use it to gamble," Noah begins, in a gut-busting take on Robbie's Australian accent. "And yeah, that's what a lot of serious investors do too, but these guys on Reddit are more honest about it and they love to troll the people who aren't."

"So there's a store called GameStop that sells video games. Not a great business to be in since games can be downloaded now, which is why the serious investors decided to short GameStop, which means to be against it," Noah, 36, continues.

"But the Redditors are gamers who have a semi-ironic love for the store," he explains, "so they started making memes encouraging each other to punish the serious people by buying worthless GameStop stocks."

The late-night host goes on to say that "now, instead of failing, GameStop" — once a staple in malls everywhere — "is succeeding wildly."

"Not really, of course. Not as a business," Noah clarifies, looking at the camera with audible sass in his tone. "But come on. Stocks are never real. The serious people have already lost $5 billion, and some giant hedge funds have gone bankrupt."

"Got it? Good," he concludes. "Now, let's get out of Margot Robbie's bathroom before she gets home and asks me what I'm doing here. The last time she caught me here was a bit awkward."

MSNBC'S Stephanie Ruhle also broke down the phenomenon — during which GameStop shares have skyrocketed by a whopping 1,600 percent this week — for Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie on the Today show Thursday.

"This is populism coming for capitalism," said Ruhle, 45. "What this has been is an army of individual investors, day traders, many of whom have never been investors before ... get(ting) in the game in a huge way."

She then explained that some people on the WallStreetBets subreddit ensured that "this time was different" when it came to a flip in how people normally act when "the big boys" on Wall Street bet against a stock price — namely, that "everybody else gets out of the way."

"All those individuals started buying up GameStop over and over, driving up the price," Ruhle continued. "And when that happens, it causes what's known as a short squeeze. So if you're one of those short sellers who are betting it was going to go down, when the price jumps, you then have to cover your short and buy the stock at that inflated price, driving it up even more."

Ruhle went on to say that while short selling and short squeezes aren't new concepts, "we've never seen little guys, individuals, make a dent like this."

"It's like the villagers storming the castle," she quipped.