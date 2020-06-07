YouTube Star and X Factor Alum Trevi Moran Comes Out as Transgender: 'I Just Want to Be Me'

Trevi Moran has come out as a transgender woman.

On Sunday, the 21-year-old YouTube star and former X Factor contestant shared the news with her 1.43 million subscribers in an emotional video, in which she revealed she was also planning to release a docuseries following her transition.

"Hi. My name is Trevi Moran. I am a transgender female. It's a good start. I can't believe I just said that out loud," Moran began.

"I've dealt with this feeling my entire life, and I know that I'm a woman deep down," the social media star continued. "It's just a feeling. You know."

The YouTuber first came out as gay in 2015, but later revealed that she was also questioning her identity as a cisgender male in another video in 2017.

"I hit a rock in my journey in 2017 when I thought I wasn’t transgender because I thought that people were pushing me to be transgender. No, I just had a lot of demons back then," Moran explained. "A lot of eating disorder stuff, self-confidence issues. It wasn’t the time for me to come out back then."

"But now I'm here, and I'm transgender," Moran said.

Moran went on to explain that she had "this whole thing lined up" to announce her coming out, including a photo shoot, music, and potentially a show. However, she said it didn't "feel right."

Instead, Moran said she's been documenting her transition and plans to release the footage as a docuseries called Trevi: The Transition.

"I'm going through a lot right now. I am two months in on hormones. My brain is just everywhere," Moran said. "I am so hormonal, I mean my a-- is getting fat as f---. And I’m growing breasts, and it hurts. I’m going through a lot right now, all because I just want to be me and self-express myself."

"I've been documenting my whole transition so far," she said. "I've documented the hormones. I've documented a lot of stuff."

Moran then shared a short preview of the docuseries she plans to release, which included clips of her battle with addiction and rehab last year. "This is a really vulnerable moment for me right now," Moran said, holding back tears. "If you’re ever lost, just don’t go out, go in. Go in and find yourself because going out and distracting yourself defeats the purpose.”