Tree Trimmer Dies After Falling Into Wood Chipper Across from Kentucky Christmas Light Display

"A local tree trimming contractor was doing some work, when an employee became tangled and fell partially into a wood chipper," officials said

By
Published on November 30, 2022 01:19 PM

A man tragically died on Monday after falling into a wood chipper in Kentucky.

Joseph "Joey" Wesley Manire, 46, was working at a home on Stonegate Drive in Owensboro when the incident occurred, the Daviess County Sheriff's Office said in a statement, according to local station WEVV-TV.

"A local tree trimming contractor was doing some work, when an employee became tangled and fell partially into a wood chipper," DCSO wrote in a release, per The Owensboro Times.

The accident took place across the street from a popular Christmas light display, according to a message posted on the Owensboro Christmas Lights' Facebook page.

DCSO and the local fire department responded to a call about the traumatic injury around 5 p.m. on Monday, the outlets reported.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner, according to The Owensboro Times, which also reported that foul play is not suspected.

The Daviess County Sheriff's Office, which is currently investigating, did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for more information.

Owensboro Christmas Lights alerted visitors on Facebook about the accident on Monday night.

"Please be cautious and extra aware if you are traveling in our area tonight. There has been an accident concerning a landscaping business across the street from our display," the statement read. "Local authorities have our neighborhood blocked off at the moment."

The statement concluded, "We have the lights on to help light the area for the first responders, but please plan to visit the display a different night."

