Treasure Chest Hidden 10 Years Ago and Said to Be Worth Millions Is Finally Found

The search for a chest filled with gold and jewels said to be worth millions has finally come to an end, author Forrest Fenn has announced.

The only other hints given by Fenn was that the chest was somewhere between Santa Fe and the Canadian border at an elevation above 5,000 feet.

Now, 10 years after sparking the chase, he says the box has been recovered.

"I can confirm it’s been found," Fenn, an 89-year-old art and antiques dealer from New Mexico, told Today. "It was found by a man from back East, but he’s shy. He doesn’t want his name released."

Fenn hasn't revealed the exact location of the chest, but he told a website dedicated to the search that his poem is what helped the man make the life-changing discovery.

Image zoom Forrest Fenn Jeri Clausing/AP/Shutterstock

"It was under a canopy of stars in the lush, forested vegetation of the Rocky Mountains and had not moved from the spot where I hid it more than 10 years ago," Fenn wrote on the website, according to NPR. "I do not know the person who found it, but the poem in my book led him to the precise spot."

He confirmed the discovery by asking the man to send him a photograph of the chest, he told Today.

Fenn told PEOPLE in 2016 that he buried the riches to get people out into nature, and to give working-class Americans a chance to change their lives if they were successful in the hunt.

“I’ve had so much fun over the last 75 years looking for arrowheads and fossils and strange things out in the forests and along the river banks, why not give others the opportunity to do the same thing?” he said at the time.

But the search for Fenn's treasure has seen some controversy.

At least five people have died in search of the legendary box, with the latest death coming in March of this year when a 58-year-old man was found dead near Dinosaur National Monument on the border between Colorado and Utah.

“It’s tragic and heartbreaking that some searchers have been lost while they looked for my treasure,” Fenn told PEOPLE after the death of announced. “I didn’t anticipate that happening.”

When asked if he would consider removing the treasure following the deaths, Fenn said he wasn't.

“Searchers have spent money and vacation time looking for the treasure, and I don’t feel I could do that, even if I wanted to,” he told PEOPLE.