Transgender Woman Crowned Miss Nevada USA, Becomes First in Pageant History: 'My Win Is Our Win'

History was made for the LGBTQ community in Nevada over the weekend.

On Sunday, Kataluna Enriquez beat out 21 other contestants to win the crown of Miss Nevada USA. With the title, Enriquez, 27, becomes the first transgender woman to win a competition in pageant history.

"Congratulations to our new Miss Nevada USA @mskataluna 👑 History made!" Miss Nevada USA wrote on their Instagram page beside a photo of Enriquez in a rainbow dress with her new crown and sash.

Ahead of Sunday's competition, which was held at South Point Hotel Casino & Spa in Las Vegas, Enriquez won the Miss Silver State USA pageant, according to her Instagram.

She will now compete for the Miss USA title in November.

Following her victory, Enriquez celebrated the accomplishment in a post on Instagram Monday.

"Huge thank you to everyone who supported me from day one. My community, you are always in my heart. My win is our win. We just made history. Happy pride," she wrote alongside several rainbow hearts.

Enriquez also posted a photo before winning the crown and revealed that she had made the rainbow gown herself through her clothing line, KatalunaKouture.

"In honor of pride month, and all of those who don't get a chance to spread their colors. ❤️🧡💛💚💙" she wrote of the custom dress.

In addition to owning KatalunaKouture, Enriquez is a healthcare admin and fashion designer, according to her short bio on Miss Silver State USA's Instagram.

"At a young age, Kataluna fought multiple challenges in her life," the page reads. "Now she uses her life experiences and shares it in her platform #BEVISIBLE, a campaign to combat hate through vulnerability."