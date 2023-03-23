Flight Attendant Who Shared Her Transition Journey in United Video Dead After Posting Emotional Final Message

A United Airlines flight attendant who previously shared her story as a transgender woman in a video for the company has died after posting an emotional note to her social media channels.

In posts to her Instagram and Facebook page on Monday morning, Kayleigh Scott of Denver penned a heartbreaking letter to her friends and family that asked them to remember the "good memories we have shared."

"As I take my final breaths and exit this living earth, I would like to apologize to everyone I let down," Scott wrote. "I am so sorry I could not be better. To those that I love, I am sorry I could not be stronger. To those that gave me their everything, I am sorry my effort was not reciprocated."

She continued: "Please understand that me leaving is not a reflection on you, but the result of my own inability to turn myself for the better."

After naming a few of her loved ones, Scott apologized and said, "I will see you all again on the other side."

Later that day, Scott's mother, Andrea Sylvestro, confirmed her daughter died after posting the letter.

"Kayleigh Scott…I am so unbelievably proud to have you as my daughter, proud and amazed by everything that you have done in your life, your smile was absolutely beautiful, your laughter was unbelievably contagious, your heart was bigger than any of us could have ever understood," Sylvestro wrote on Facebook.

"I miss you so much already, everything that you have been through, every morning you woke up and looked in that mirror, I hope you saw what we all saw.. a beautiful, eloquent, compassionate, courageous beautiful soul! I love you so so much!!!" she added, in part. "Fly high my beautiful daughter, I will not let a day go by that I don't honor your name and everything you stood for."

PEOPLE contacted the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner and the Denver Police Department for more information.

If you or someone you know needs mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

In a statement to PEOPLE, United Airlines representatives said they were "saddened by the tragic loss of Kayleigh Scott and extend our deepest condolences to her family, friends, and coworkers."

In 2020, Scott starred in a video for United where she opened up about transitioning and how she felt her peers at the company supported her.

"This is a story that I know is so important for me to continue sharing," she said in the video. "Not for me, but for those out there who are still fighting social norms, the boundaries set upon them, [and] fighting themselves."

The company did not confirm if Scott was still employed with the company at the time of her death when asked by PEOPLE.

Scott previously spoke out about when she realized she was transgender in an interview with Something's Coming Up.

"Growing up, living as a boy early on in my life, I started to figure out things were different... these clothes don't feel right, these toys don't feel right," she recalled. "I was about 9 when I started to realize that... I don't think I'm a boy."

But in her teens, Scott said bullying affected her mental health to the point where she considered taking her own life.

"The bullying, hiding who I was, not addressing it, it all built up," she said, "and it got to a point where I couldn't hold on any longer."

In 2021, Scott wrote on Facebook about her progress since publicly coming out as transgender.

"Two years ago I came out and made my transition public," she wrote. "It's remarkable to reflect on the past two years and see how much I've grown emotionally, physically and spiritually! Despite the challenges I have faced along the way, I have managed to stand taller and continue fighting for myself and everyone out there who does not have the privilege to use their own voice. Here's to being unapologetically me. #BeCounted"

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.