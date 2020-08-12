Train Derails in Northeastern Scotland, Called ‘Extremely Serious Incident’ by Officials

The derailment took place Wednesday morning as torrential rain and thunderstorms caused flooding and travel disruption across many parts of central and eastern Scotland

A passenger train that derailed on Wednesday morning in Aberdeenshire, northeastern Scotland, has been described as an "extremely serious incident" by government officials.

The derailment occurred on the line at Stonehaven, where officers responded at 9:43 a.m. local time and remained there alongside paramedics and the fire brigade, the British Transport Police said in a tweet.

In a video shared by BBC Scotland News, smoke can be seen erupting from the derailment as an emergency air ambulance arrives at the scene.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, 50, described the derailment as an "extremely serious incident" on Twitter, adding that her "thoughts are with those involved."

Sturgeon also confirmed early reports of "serious injuries" while speaking to the Scottish Parliament on Wednesday afternoon.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also reacted to the accident on Twitter. "I am saddened to learn of the very serious incident in Aberdeenshire and my thoughts are with all of those affected. My thanks to the emergency services at the scene," he wrote.

According to BBC News, the derailment took place as torrential rain and thunderstorms caused flooding and travel disruption across many parts of central and eastern Scotland.

The train was made up of two locomotives, at the front and back, and four carriages.