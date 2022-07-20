Toys "R" Us will be in every Macy's store by this holiday season, according to Macy's

Toys 'R' Us Is Making a Comeback! What to Know About Big Return Thanks to Macy's

Toys "R" Us is coming back in a big way thanks to an expanded partnership with Macy's.

Beginning in July, Macy's will start the process of bringing the "beloved Toys"R"Us brand to every Macy's store in America this holiday season," according to a press release.

The in-store shops, which are slated to continue rolling out through October 15, will vary in size, ranging from 1,000 square feet in smaller locations to up to 10,000 square feet in flagship locations in Atlanta, Chicago, Honolulu, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York and San Francisco. These shops may also expand during peak holiday season.

To complete the experience, Macy's says the in-store shops will feature "hands-on demonstration tables" where customers can play with toys, as well as a life-size "Geoffrey on a Bench" photo opportunity.

"Macy's cannot wait to bring the Toys"R"Us experience to life in our stores," Nata Dvir, Macy's chief merchandising officer, said in a statement. "We hope Toys"R"Us kids of all ages discover the joy of exploration and play within our shops and families create special memories together."

To celebrate the openings, a series of in-store events, "which will include family friendly activities and daily giveaways," will kick off at all Macy's stores from October 15-23.

The partnership between the brands dates back to last year, when Macy's and the iconic toy retailer — which went bankrupt and closed all of its locations in 2018 — teamed up to sell toys on the department store's website and opened up hundreds of shops-within shops, according to CNN.

"In Macy's reported earnings for the first quarter of 2022, toy sales were 15x higher than the comparable period prior to the Toys"R"Us partnership," the press release stated.