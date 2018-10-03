Toys 'R' Us Could Be Making a Comeback as Bankruptcy Auction Is Canceled

It looks like Geoffrey the Giraffe is about to make a comeback.

After Toys “R” Us filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last year and shut down hundreds of stores over the summer, a group of investors said in a bankruptcy court filing Tuesday that it’s canceling an auction for Toys “R” Us assets, CBS News reported.

The investors said they plan to revive the Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us brand names and intellectual properties, including Geoffrey, the Toys “R” Us’ giraffe mascot.

The investors added that they will partner with others to develop new ideas for stores in the United States and other countries “that could bring back these iconic brands in a new and re-imagined way.”

After news broke of the potential revival, many kids and kids at heart took to Twitter to celebrate.

Toys R Us' Geoffrey the Giraffe could be making a comeback https://t.co/ZLAJxrVZcI GEOFFREY LIVES ON MILLIONS OF CHILDHOODS WILL BE SAVED ✨💕😭😄😭✨😍 — Karla TurtleMcChrist™️ (@turtlemcchrist) October 3, 2018

Oh yeah I forgot Toys R Us is back…tbh I knew they would, they wouldn’t just leave us in such a sad state — Thomas Beck (@ThomasBeck31) October 3, 2018

The R in Toys R Us actually stands for Resurrection. Cause Geoffrey is being resurrected. pic.twitter.com/SdpVY3ltkL — Pixel Boo 👻 (@Nitomatta) October 2, 2018

“Geoffrey lives on,” wrote one happy Twitter user, “millions of childhoods will be saved.”

“Toys R Us is back…tbh I knew they would, they wouldn’t just leave us in such a sad state,” said another tweeter.

“The R in Toys R Us actually stands for Resurrection. Cause Geoffrey is being resurrected,” a third user tweeted.