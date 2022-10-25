Five tourists have been rescued after spending over 24 hours stranded underground at the Grand Canyon Caverns in Arizona.

"All subjects were safely removed at approximately 7:30 pm last night and were all in good condition," Coconino County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Jon Paxton tells PEOPLE on Tuesday morning.

The tourists got stranded about 200 feet underground on Sunday after an elevator "stopped working," Paxton previously told CNN. The issue was discovered after the group tried to leave the attraction, which features some of the largest dry caverns in the country, according to ABC News.

Although there are about 21 flights of stairs and a series of ladders and platforms leading to the top, Paxton told CNN that some members of the group were unable to physically make the climb.

The group of stranded tourists, who went down for a 30-minute tour on Sunday, included at least two people in their 70s, according to ABC affiliate station KNXV-TV. The outlet went on to report that another tourist was able to make the climb, but chose to stay down there with the others.

Officials initially believed the elevator malfunction was due to an electrical issue, but later determined it was a "mechanical problem," Paxton told CNN.

"We have a search and rescue team standing by as well as a hoisting apparatus to lift people out if the repairs take longer than expected or if people are not comfortable staying down there," the official said.

ABC News reported that as of Monday evening, the elevator technicians who had been dispatched to help had not yet arrived, according to the knowledge of the sheriff's office spokesperson.

Although additional details about the rescue have not yet been shared by authorities, three of the individuals who were rescued on Monday were hoisted up by a search and rescue team, reported KNXV-TV.

"I can't say thank you enough because they did everything so professionally, so safe," Sherry Jimenez, one of the individuals who was rescued, told the outlet.

Grand Canyon Caverns. Alamy Stock Photo

While the group was trapped underground, they were able to stay at a motel located inside the tourist attraction.

"The Cavern put the people up in a motel, and there is a small restaurant at the bottom, and the motel is working to make the people as comfortable as possible while they are down there," Paxton told CNN.

The underground "Cavern Suite" can house up to six guests and "is equipped with a fully functioning RV style bathroom, a kitchenette with microwave [and] a small refrigerator, as well as a library of books, DVDs and a television," according to the Grand Canyon Caverns website.

A reservation for two costs $1,000 a night, with an extra $100 per person.