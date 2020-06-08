Tourist Who Fell in Bali Well as Dog Chased Him Is Rescued After 6 Days

Jacob Matthew Roberts reportedly fractured his right leg when he fell into the 13-foot-deep well

By Rachel DeSantis
June 08, 2020 12:43 PM
Rescuers help save a tourist from a well in Bali
BASARNAS/AP/Shutterstock

A British tourist visiting Bali was rescued this weekend six days after he stumbled into a well while being chased by a dog, according to reports.

Jacob Matthew Roberts, 29, spent nearly a week in the 13-foot well in Pecatu village after he fell in and fractured his right leg, Krisna Maharta of the region’s search and rescue agency told CNN.

Roberts was being chased by a wild dog when he took the tumble, according to the Associated Press.

The tourist stayed conscious and was able to call for help, which eventually attracted the attention of a local farmer.

The farmer and other villagers reportedly gave Roberts food and water and made attempts to rescue him with a rope, but when his injury made that impossible, they called on local authorities for help.

On Saturday, three rescuers climbed down a ladder and used a stretcher to pull him out, at which point he was rushed to a local hospital, where he is in stable condition, CNN reported.

“He told authorities that he had been trying to evade a wild dog that chased him,” police chief Yusak Agustinus Sooai told the AP. “He survived only by drinking water in the well.”

Roberts, who has been vacationing on the Indonesian island of Bali since March, reportedly has a U.K. driver’s license and a Ukraine passport.

The U.K. Foreign and Commonwealth Office confirmed to CNN it was supporting a British man in Bali, and has been in contact with the hospital.

