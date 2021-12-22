Casen Hazlewood was born at 26 weeks gestation in May 2019, and spent the next 154 days in the hospital

'Tough' 2-Year-Old Boy Who Spent Half His Life in the Hospital Heads Home in Time for Christmas

A tenacious toddler who has spent much of his life in the hospital following his premature birth and the death of his twin has headed home just in time for the Christmas holiday.

"It is a huge relief to have him home," mom Kari Hazlewood of Oklahoma tells PEOPLE of her 2-year-old son, Casen, who has already undergone 14 surgeries, spending a total of 177 days in the hospital following his birth in May 2019.

According to Integris Health, Casen and his identical twin brother, Hudson, were both born prematurely at 26 weeks gestation after the siblings were diagnosed with twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome. The condition causes one twin to receive less blood than the other and can lead to the death of both if left untreated.

Due to the condition, Hudson to receive more blood than Casen in the womb, and because the twins shared unequal portions of the placenta, Casen was left malnourished and smaller than his brother due to selective intrauterine growth restriction, the hospital said.

"Casen is a fighter. He has been battling something since before he was even born," Hazlewood told Integris Health. "He may be tiny but he's as tough as they come."

Casen Hazlewood in the NICU Credit: Kari Hazlewood

Tragically, Hudson died 12 days after his birth when he developed an infection.

Casen would also struggle with infections, and spent the first 154 days of his life in the neonatal intensive care unit.

When Hazlewood was finally able to bring him home in October 2019, he stopped breathing six days later and was once again hospitalized.

"This would, unfortunately, become our routine," Hazlewood told Integris Health.

Mild colds and fevers have frequently sent Casen back to the hospital since his lungs are still developing, according to the hospital. But after his most recent stay, staff members at Integris Baptist Medical Center held a celebratory send-off complete with bubble blowers and a mini-car ride.

"In all, between the NICU and the PICU and the 14 surgeries he's endured, Casen has spent almost an entire year in the hospital," Erica Liddell, a certified child life specialist at Integris Children's Hospital, said in a statement. "That's half of his little life. So, we wanted to celebrate him in a big way."

Hazlewood is happy to have Casen back home before Christmas. He'll be able to spend time with his old sister, Brynlee, and hopefully ring in a happy and healthy new year.