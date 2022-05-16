Total Lunar Eclipse 2022: See All of the Super Flower Blood Moon Photos from Around the World
From New York City to Athens, Greece, a super flower blood moon lit up the night sky overnight on May 16 — see stunning photos from around the world of the moon glowing red
Saxony, Dresden, Germany
On the night of May 15 into the early morning on May 16, this month's full moon — known as the Flower Moon — glowed red thanks to a total lunar eclipse.
Here, the moon in partial eclipse in Saxony on May 16.
Montlouis-sur-Loire, France
A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth's shadow blocks the sun's light and reflects off the moon, causing it to appear red — hence the name "blood moon."
Pictured: The moon rising over a vineyard in Montlouis-sur-Loire in central France on May 15.
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
According to Space.com, it was the "longest lunar eclipse since 1989."
Gaza City
The blood moon was full and visible over Gaza City on May 15.
Istanbul, Turkey
In Istanbul, Turkey, stargazers took their moon-watching to the water.
Malaga, Spain
The moon shone pink over Malaga, Spain.
Athens, Greece
In Athens, Greece, the Temple of Poseidon provided a stunning spot for seeing the total lunar eclipse.
New York City
A partially eclipsed full Super Flower Moon rose over lower Manhattan on May 15.
Beijing, China
The Super Flower Blood Moon illuminated the Great Wall of China on May 15.
Moscow, Russia
The moon spotted from Moscow's Red Square on May 15.