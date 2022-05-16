Total Lunar Eclipse 2022: See All of the Super Flower Blood Moon Photos from Around the World

From New York City to Athens, Greece, a super flower blood moon lit up the night sky overnight on May 16 — see stunning photos from around the world of the moon glowing red 

By Andrea Wurzburger May 16, 2022 12:45 PM

Saxony, Dresden, Germany

Credit: Robert Michael/picture alliance/Getty

On the night of May 15 into the early morning on May 16, this month's full moon — known as the Flower Moon — glowed red thanks to a total lunar eclipse. 

Here, the moon in partial eclipse in Saxony on May 16. 

Montlouis-sur-Loire, France

Credit: GUILLAUME SOUVANT/AFP/Getty

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth's shadow blocks the sun's light and reflects off the moon, causing it to appear red — hence the name "blood moon." 

Pictured: The moon rising over a vineyard in Montlouis-sur-Loire in central France on May 15. 

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Credit: Fabio Teixeira/Anadolu Agency/Getty

According to Space.com, it was the "longest lunar eclipse since 1989." 

Gaza City

Credit: Sameh Rahmi/NurPhoto/Getty

The blood moon was full and visible over Gaza City on May 15. 

Istanbul, Turkey

Credit: Onur Dogman/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty

In Istanbul, Turkey, stargazers took their moon-watching to the water. 

Malaga, Spain

Credit: Jesus Merida/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty

The moon shone pink over Malaga, Spain. 

Athens, Greece

Credit: Milos Bicanski/Getty

In Athens, Greece, the Temple of Poseidon provided a stunning spot for seeing the total lunar eclipse. 

New York City

Credit: Gary Hershorn/Getty

A partially eclipsed full Super Flower Moon rose over lower Manhattan on May 15. 

Beijing, China

Credit: Wu Qiang/VCG/Getty

The Super Flower Blood Moon illuminated the Great Wall of China on May 15.

Moscow, Russia

Credit: KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP/Getty

The moon spotted from Moscow's Red Square on May 15. 

By Andrea Wurzburger