Tosca Musk Says Negative Jokes About Brother Elon Make Her Kids Uncomfortable: 'They Don't Understand'

"I'm incredibly proud of my older brother. He is a phenomenon. He's exceptional in so many ways," Tosca Musk said of the SpaceX CEO

Tosca Musk is expressing her concerns over her kids being exposed to the public's opinion about her older brother, Elon Musk.

In an interview with the Sunday Times published this weekend, the filmmaker and director discussed how she did not want her kids to view Elon, 51, as anything other than just being their uncle.

"I don't like that my kids watch YouTube and there are jokes about my brother; it makes them feel a little uncomfortable," Tosca, 47, shared. "And they don't understand why people would say [negative] things about him."

While defending Elon, she also gushed over her sibling, saying, "I'm incredibly proud of my older brother. He is a phenomenon."

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 18: Tosca Musk attends Passionflix's Gabriel's Rapture Part 1 premiere at AMC Boston Commons on November 18, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts.

"He's exceptional in so many ways and his goals to help humanity are beyond anything that anybody can imagine," she continued. "So there's no taint at all."

In addition to Tosca, Elon also has another sibling, his younger brother Kimbal Musk whom Tosca described as "human-forward," intending to "solve the obesity crisis in America."

During the chat with the Times, Tosca also opened up about her love life, sharing that she has never had a truly meaningful romantic relationship. She explained her decision to conceive her 9-year-old twins Isabeau and Grayson through IVF and sperm donor.

"I didn't want to have children with somebody I didn't want to spend the rest of my life with… And have to be attached to [that person] and have them make decisions about my children and my life ultimately," she confessed. "And I certainly didn't want to go through brutal divorces."

Another subject Tosca addressed during the chat is her finances. Elon was recently named the wealthiest man in the world by Forbes but Tosca says she finds it "annoying" when people assume she is rich.

"I don't have tons of money. [Elon and I] are not the same person," she noted. "Also, it's not like he's cutting me checks. We're two different people."

"I'm very frugal. I love a good coupon," she added.

Tosca's interview with the Sunday Times comes after a report emerged earlier this week revealing that Elon fathered twins with his Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis last November.

According to the court documents published by Insider, the twins were born in Austin, Texas. The papers revealed that in April, Musk and Zilis –– who is the project director at his Neuralink company –– asked a Texan county court to change their babies' names so they would "have their father's last name and contain their mother's last name as part of their middle name."

The twins' sexes were not made public and their names were redacted from the documents. An Austin judge granted their request in May, per Insider.

A representative for Musk did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. Zilis also did not immediately respond.

After the baby news broke, the Tesla founder spoke out via Twitter on Thursday, writing, "Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis."