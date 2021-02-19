Toro Recalls Snow Blower Due to Amputation Risk

The company is recalling around 6,700 Toro Power Max 826 OHAE Snowthrowers with the model number 37802

For those with Toro snow blowers, it may be time to check the serial number.

The company is recalling around 6,700 Toro Power Max 826 OHAE Snowthrowers with the model number 37802 because of an amputation hazard, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission announced.

The product was sold at The Home Depot, Ace Hardware, and Toro authorized dealers nationwide and online between November 2020 and January 2021 for around $1,200, according to the report.

Toro said that there have been five reports of incidents related to the auger — which is the rotating metal shaft that collects the snow and pushes it through the discharge chute, according to Lowe's.

These incidents involved the auger failing to disengage when the control lever is released, so the auger doesn't always stop spinning when it's supposed to, according to Toro.

So far, no injuries have been reported, but the company says this problem causes a risk of amputation.