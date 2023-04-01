At Least 11 Dead and Dozens Injured Due to Tornadoes and Severe Weather Across Several States

The National Weather Service issued a rare level 5 "high risk" outlook, predicting several "strong to potentially violent" tornadoes in several southern and Midwestern states early Friday

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on April 1, 2023 01:54 PM
LITTLE ROCK, AR - MARCH 31: The remains of the Calais Apartment complex damaged by a tornado is seen on March 31, 2023 in Little Rock, Arkansas. Tornados damaged hundreds of homes and buildings Friday afternoon across a large part of Central Arkansas. Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders declared a state of emergency after the catastrophic storms that hit on Friday afternoon. According to local reports, the storms killed at least three people. (Photo by Benjamin Krain/Getty Images)
Photo: Benjamin Krain/Getty

At least 11 people are dead and dozens were injured after tornadoes and severe storms struck several southern and Midwestern states on Friday, according to several news sites.

Forty tornadoes were reported across at least six states on Friday night, according to USA Today. Leading up to the storms, the National Weather Service issued a rare level 5 "high risk" outlook over portions of the Mid-Mississippi Valley to the Mid-South, predicting several "strong to potentially violent" tornadoes in the area.

In Arkansas, at least five people are dead after tornadoes swept through the cities of Wynne and Little Rock, destroying several homes and businesses in the area.

Wynne's county coroner confirmed to Fox 13 News that four were killed overnight as a tornado touched the ground moving at about 50 mph. CrossRidge Community Hospital located in Wynne confirmed to WATE 6 that at least 26 people had been admitted to the hospital due to storm-related injuries.

LITTLE ROCK, AR - MARCH 31: Kris French (C) and his family search through rubble for a video recorder they think captured a direct tornado strike to their business, Champs Car Wash, after a tornado damaged hundreds of homes and building on March 31, 2023 in Little Rock, Arkansas. Tornados damaged hundreds of homes and buildings Friday afternoon across a large part of Central Arkansas. Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders declared a state of emergency after the catastrophic storms that hit on Friday afternoon. According to local reports, the storms killed at least three people. (Photo by Benjamin Krain/Getty Images)
Benjamin Krain/Getty

On Friday night, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. also tweeted that there were at least 24 people hospitalized. Fox Weather reported that the number of those injured had grown to 30 and at least one person was dead in the aftermath of the tornado. Little Rock Police issued a statement asking people to avoid the areas which received extensive damage, including the Rodney Parham and Shackleford area, Murray Park, and Reservoir Road up to the Arkansas River.

In Belvidere, Ill, one person was killed and 28 people were injured at a metal rock concert held at the Apollo Theatre after the roof collapsed due to severe weather, per CNN. Belvidere Fire Chief Shawn Schadle told the outlet that although tornadoes had been predicted to hit the area, there were no reports that one "actually" touched the ground.

In Sullivan County, Ind. Sullivan City Mayor Clint Lamb confirmed three deaths and nearly 200 structures damaged throughout the city in a news conference, calling it "absolutely unbelievable, like nothing I've ever witnessed," per PBS. Fox Weather reported that the tornado tore through the area at about 10:30 p.m. and traveled about 3-4 miles, destroying homes and businesses in the rural town.

"[The tornado] did a lot of devastation — knocking down power lines, knocking down trees, taking houses off their foundation and demolishing the VFW for Sullivan County," Indiana State Police Sgt. Matt Ames told FOX Weather.

LITTLE ROCK, AR - MARCH 31: A family evacuates their Walnut Ridge neighborhood on March 31, 2023 in Little Rock, Arkansas. Tornados damaged hundreds of homes and buildings Friday afternoon across a large part of Central Arkansas. Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders declared a state of emergency after the catastrophic storms that hit on Friday afternoon. According to local reports, the storms killed at least three people. (Photo by Benjamin Krain/Getty Images) ***BESTPIX***
Benjamin Krain/Getty

In Huntsville, Ala. local news station WAFF-TV reported that one woman was dead and five others were injured after a tornado touched down in the Hazel Green area. The Madison County Coroner told the outlet that the woman, described as "elderly" had been killed in her home after the tornado impacted her home.

Mississippi's Emergency Management Agency also tweeted that there was at least one fatality and four people injured in Pontotoc County due to the "severe weather."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Tennessee and Kentucky also received damage from the storms, according to local station WSMV-TV. In Kentucky, five freight train cars overturned in Marshall County overnight, and several historic buildings in the downtown area of Hopkinsville, Ky. were damaged, though no injuries or deaths were reported.

The tornadoes impacted several power lines across the country in states like Minnesota, Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Wisconsin and Michigan, leaving over 360,000 people without power going into Saturday, according to electricity tracking website poweroutage.us.

Related Articles
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Rogelio Solis/AP/Shutterstock (13845382b) Law-enforcement officers climb through debris on a diner looking for survivors early in Rolling Fork, Miss. No one was found. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states Severe Weather Mississippi, Rolling Fork, United States - 25 Mar 2023
At Least 23 Dead, Dozens of Others Injured After Tornadoes Hit Mississippi: 'Loss Will Be Felt'
Severe Weather South
25 Tornadoes Reported in Several States, Including Alabama, as Severe Storms Move Southeast
Donations to this fund will go directly to the family of Ethan Herndon and his baby daughter Riley Herndon who lost their lives on March 24th when a tornado destroyed their home in Wren, Mississippi.
Mississippi Dad and Daughter, 1, Killed After Tornado Destroyed Home, Family Hospitalized: 'Shattered'
alabama tornadoes
At Least 5 Dead in Alabama as Severe Tornadoes and Storms Sweep Through Southeastern United States
Mississippi tornado destruction Storm Chaser. Credit Jonny Gabel
Storm Chaser Volunteers to Build House for Mississippi Family He Rescued: 'Kind of a Miracle'
Onalaska, Texas Tornado
At Least 6 Dead as Severe Storms Continue to Tear Through Southern States
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Rogelio Solis/AP/Shutterstock (13845382b) Law-enforcement officers climb through debris on a diner looking for survivors early in Rolling Fork, Miss. No one was found. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states Severe Weather Mississippi, Rolling Fork, United States - 25 Mar 2023
Mississippi Couple Took Shelter in a Car Wash During Deadly Tornado: 'Everything was Flying'
Damaged home is seen in the aftermath of severe weather, near Prattville, Ala. A large tornado damaged homes and uprooted trees in Alabama on Thursday as a powerful storm system pushed through the South Severe Weather Tornado, Prattville, United States - 12 Jan 2023
At Least 6 People Dead Due to Severe Storms and Tornadoes in Alabama
Snow piled around a 76 gas station in Lake Arrowhead, California, US, on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
At Least 13 Dead Since Historic Snowfall Hit California as New Threat Looms: 'Could Get Really Ugly'
Winn-Dixie facade has fallen down due to a tornado in Gretna, La., in Jefferson Parish neighboring New Orleans, . No one was injured at the store Winter Weather Louisiana, Gretna, United States - 14 Dec 2022
At Least 3 Dead, Dozens Injured as Tornadoes Rip Across Southern States: 'We Just Kept Praying'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by LM Otero/AP/Shutterstock (13609768h) Logan Johnson, 11, carries a sign that reads "Thankful" after he recovered it from his family's destroyed home after a tornado hit in Powderly, Texas Severe Weather Texas, Powderly, United States - 05 Nov 2022
Tornadoes in 3 States Leave 1 Dead and Nearly a Dozen Injured: 'Praying for Oklahomans Impacted'
An ice-coated road is empty of cars after North Texas gets hit with another ice storm
'Epic' Texas Ice Storm Kills at Least 8 and Leaves 400,000 Without Power
This aerial image shows roof damage to the Sagewood Apartments after an apparent tornado, in Eutaw, Alabama
Mother and Her 8-Year-Old Son Killed in Alabama as Tornadoes Sweep Across the South
Winter snowstorm
More Than 2 Dozen People Hurt in Pileup on Wisconsin Highway Due to Heavy Snow
https://twitter.com/OSHP_NWOhio. Winter storms across US. Twitter / @OSHP_NWOhio.
At Least 26 Dead in Multiple States as Dangerous Winter Storm Sweeps Across the United States
Firefighters spray water onto the site of a fire at the Grand Diamond City hotel-casino in Poipet on December 29, 2022. - As many as 10 people have died in a fire at a Cambodian hotel-casino on the border of Thailand, with photos showing groups desperately huddled on ledges as fierce flames surround them.
At Least 19 People Dead After Fire Destroys Casino in Cambodia, Dozens More Still Missing or Injured