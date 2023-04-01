At Least 11 Dead and Dozens Injured Due to Tornadoes and Severe Weather Across Several States

At least 11 people are dead and dozens were injured after tornadoes and severe storms struck several southern and Midwestern states on Friday, according to several news sites.

Forty tornadoes were reported across at least six states on Friday night, according to USA Today. Leading up to the storms, the National Weather Service issued a rare level 5 "high risk" outlook over portions of the Mid-Mississippi Valley to the Mid-South, predicting several "strong to potentially violent" tornadoes in the area.

In Arkansas, at least five people are dead after tornadoes swept through the cities of Wynne and Little Rock, destroying several homes and businesses in the area.

Wynne's county coroner confirmed to Fox 13 News that four were killed overnight as a tornado touched the ground moving at about 50 mph. CrossRidge Community Hospital located in Wynne confirmed to WATE 6 that at least 26 people had been admitted to the hospital due to storm-related injuries.

On Friday night, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. also tweeted that there were at least 24 people hospitalized. Fox Weather reported that the number of those injured had grown to 30 and at least one person was dead in the aftermath of the tornado. Little Rock Police issued a statement asking people to avoid the areas which received extensive damage, including the Rodney Parham and Shackleford area, Murray Park, and Reservoir Road up to the Arkansas River.

In Belvidere, Ill, one person was killed and 28 people were injured at a metal rock concert held at the Apollo Theatre after the roof collapsed due to severe weather, per CNN. Belvidere Fire Chief Shawn Schadle told the outlet that although tornadoes had been predicted to hit the area, there were no reports that one "actually" touched the ground.

In Sullivan County, Ind. Sullivan City Mayor Clint Lamb confirmed three deaths and nearly 200 structures damaged throughout the city in a news conference, calling it "absolutely unbelievable, like nothing I've ever witnessed," per PBS. Fox Weather reported that the tornado tore through the area at about 10:30 p.m. and traveled about 3-4 miles, destroying homes and businesses in the rural town.

"[The tornado] did a lot of devastation — knocking down power lines, knocking down trees, taking houses off their foundation and demolishing the VFW for Sullivan County," Indiana State Police Sgt. Matt Ames told FOX Weather.

In Huntsville, Ala. local news station WAFF-TV reported that one woman was dead and five others were injured after a tornado touched down in the Hazel Green area. The Madison County Coroner told the outlet that the woman, described as "elderly" had been killed in her home after the tornado impacted her home.

Mississippi's Emergency Management Agency also tweeted that there was at least one fatality and four people injured in Pontotoc County due to the "severe weather."

Tennessee and Kentucky also received damage from the storms, according to local station WSMV-TV. In Kentucky, five freight train cars overturned in Marshall County overnight, and several historic buildings in the downtown area of Hopkinsville, Ky. were damaged, though no injuries or deaths were reported.

The tornadoes impacted several power lines across the country in states like Minnesota, Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Wisconsin and Michigan, leaving over 360,000 people without power going into Saturday, according to electricity tracking website poweroutage.us.