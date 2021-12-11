At Least 4 Killed After Tornadoes Rip Through Illinois Amazon Facility and Arkansas Nursing Home
Deaths caused by tornadoes on Friday night were also reported in Tennessee, Missouri, and Kentucky — where more than 70 people are feared to be dead
At least four people have died after deadly tornadoes struck an Illinois Amazon facility and Arkansas nursing home Friday night. This is in addition to at least 70 killed due to tornadoes in Kentucky.
Speaking at a news conference Saturday, Edwardsville police chief Michael Fillback estimated 50 people were inside the Amazon warehouse, The New York Times reported. Two have reportedly died.
On Saturday, Fillback told St. Louis station KDSK-TV that the number of people in the building at the time was not in the hundreds despite conflicting reports.
CNBC reported that around 30 people inside the Edwardsville, Illinois, Amazon facility when the tornado touched down at about 8:30 p.m. local time were were taken by bus to near Pontoon Beach for evaluation.
The news outlet added that the building's roof ripped off and a wall equivalent to the size of a football field collapsed.
"The safety and well-being of our employees and partners is our top priority right now," Amazon spokesperson Richard Rocha said a statement Friday, per the Associated Press. "We're assessing the situation and will share additional information when it's available."
On Friday night in Arkansas, a tornado hit the Monette Manor nursing home, leaving two dead and trapping 20 others inside as it collapsed.
The Chicago Tribune reported that five people were left seriously injured. A few others sustained minor injuries at the 86-bed nursing home.
On Saturday morning, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson tweeted that he was on his way to the northeast side of the state where there was widespread property loss and 20,000 left without power.
Outside of Illinois and Arkansas, dozens more died after tornadoes and severe weather caused damage in several states across the midwest and southern United States, including Kentucky, Missouri, Mississippi, and Tennessee.
Over 70 people are believed to be dead in Kentucky, said Governor Andy Beshear.
"Multiple tornadoes have touched down and we have damage in, I believe, over a dozen Kentucky counties," Beshear noted.
"We have deaths in multiple, possibly many, counties," Beshear continued. "We believe our death toll from this event will exceed 50 Kentuckians and probably end up closer to 70 to 100 lost lives."
CNN reported that as a result of the tornadoes, at least three people were killed in Tennessee and one death was confirmed in Missouri.