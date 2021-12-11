Deaths caused by tornadoes on Friday night were also reported in Tennessee, Missouri, and Kentucky — where more than 70 people are feared to be dead

At Least 4 Killed After Tornadoes Rip Through Illinois Amazon Facility and Arkansas Nursing Home

First responders surround a damaged Amazon Distribution Center on December 10, 2021 in Edwardsville, Illinois. According to reports, the Distribution Center was struck by a tornado Friday night. Emergency vehicles arrived to start rescue operations for workers believed to be trapped inside.

At least four people have died after deadly tornadoes struck an Illinois Amazon facility and Arkansas nursing home Friday night. This is in addition to at least 70 killed due to tornadoes in Kentucky.

Speaking at a news conference Saturday, Edwardsville police chief Michael Fillback estimated 50 people were inside the Amazon warehouse, The New York Times reported. Two have reportedly died.

On Saturday, Fillback told St. Louis station KDSK-TV that the number of people in the building at the time was not in the hundreds despite conflicting reports.

CNBC reported that around 30 people inside the Edwardsville, Illinois, Amazon facility when the tornado touched down at about 8:30 p.m. local time were were taken by bus to near Pontoon Beach for evaluation.

The news outlet added that the building's roof ripped off and a wall equivalent to the size of a football field collapsed.

"The safety and well-being of our employees and partners is our top priority right now," Amazon spokesperson Richard Rocha said a statement Friday, per the Associated Press. "We're assessing the situation and will share additional information when it's available."

Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday, killing at least six people overnight as a storm system tore through a candle factory in Kentucky, an Amazon facility in Illinois and a nursing home in Arkansas Midwest Tornadoes, Bowling Green, United States - 11 Dec 2021 Credit: Dylan T Lovan/AP/Shutterstock

On Friday night in Arkansas, a tornado hit the Monette Manor nursing home, leaving two dead and trapping 20 others inside as it collapsed.

The Chicago Tribune reported that five people were left seriously injured. A few others sustained minor injuries at the 86-bed nursing home.

On Saturday morning, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson tweeted that he was on his way to the northeast side of the state where there was widespread property loss and 20,000 left without power.

Interior view of tornado damage to Emmanuel Baptist Church on December 11, 2021 in Mayfield, Kentucky. Multiple tornadoes tore through parts of the lower Midwest late on Friday night, leaving a large path of destruction. Credit: Brett Carlsen/Getty

Outside of Illinois and Arkansas, dozens more died after tornadoes and severe weather caused damage in several states across the midwest and southern United States, including Kentucky, Missouri, Mississippi, and Tennessee.

"Multiple tornadoes have touched down and we have damage in, I believe, over a dozen Kentucky counties," Beshear noted.

"We have deaths in multiple, possibly many, counties," Beshear continued. "We believe our death toll from this event will exceed 50 Kentuckians and probably end up closer to 70 to 100 lost lives."