Tornadoes Rip Through Central Iowa Killing 7, Including 2 Children

The tornadoes caused damage to homes and properties throughout Madison County, added Ayala.

"At this time we can confirm that we have six fatalities including four adults and two children ... There are also four adults injured. Three that are in serious condition and one that was transferred to Des Moines hospital with life-threatening injuries," said Ayala at the news conference.