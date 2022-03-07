Tornadoes Rip Through Central Iowa Killing 7, Including 2 Children
Tornadoes swept through counties near Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday killing at least seven, including two children.
In a news conference Sunday, Madison County Emergency Management Director, Diogenes Ayala, confirmed six fatalities were reported in the region. The fatalities included four adults and two children. At least four other adults were injured in Madison County. The tornadoes caused damage to homes and properties throughout Madison County, added Ayala.
"At this time we can confirm that we have six fatalities including four adults and two children ... There are also four adults injured. Three that are in serious condition and one that was transferred to Des Moines hospital with life-threatening injuries," said Ayala at the news conference.
A seventh fatality was later confirmed in the Lucas County city of Chariton where another injury was reported, according to National Weather Service office in Des Moines.
The NWS office in Des Moines stated the tornado that hit Madison County Saturday was an EF3 with wind speeds of between 136 miles per hour and 165 miles per hour.
According to KCCI-TV, officials have identified the victims in Madison County as 37-year-old Michael Bolger, 72-year-old Cecilia Lloyd, 63-year-old Melissa Bazley, 2-year-old Owen Bolger, 64-year-old Rodney Clark and 5-year-old Kenley Bolger. The news outlet added that the victims came from three different households. The identity of the seventh victim has not been confirmed.
On Sunday, the NWS office in in Des Moines stated that it is still uncertain about the exact number of tornadoes that hit the state Saturday.
"Today, as you pray for the situation in Ukraine, please also pray for the victims of yesterday's deadly tornadoes in Iowa—for those that tragically lost their lives, those injured, and those whose properties suffered severe damage," Iowa Gov. Reynolds tweeted Sunday.
A Disaster Recovery Fund was created by the Greater Madison County Community Foundation to help victims of the tornadoes.
The Madison County Sheriff's Office and Madison County Emergency Management didn't immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.