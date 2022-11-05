Tornadoes in 3 States Leave 1 Dead and Nearly a Dozen Injured: 'Praying for Oklahomans Impacted'

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt confirmed that a 90-year-old man died in Friday’s storm

Dangerous tornadoes swept through three states — Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas — late Friday, leaving at least one person dead, a dozen injured and at least 50 homes destroyed.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, who visited the site of the tornado storm damage on Saturday, confirmed there was one fatality, that of a 90-year-old man in McCurtain County, which is located in Idabel, Okla.

The National Weather Service noted that there were reports of "widespread structural damage" in McCurtain County, including downed trees and power lines.

"Praying for Oklahomans impacted by today's tornadoes," Stitt said on Twitter. "We will get all the help we can right down here to McCurtain County."

Stitt said there were more than 100 businesses and homes destroyed, and his office would issue an executive order to declare an emergency for the counties impacted by the tornado, which include Bryan, Choctaw, and Le Flore counties.

Texas also had extensive damage, particularly in Lamar County.

The Lamar County Sheriff's Office said in a press release posted on Facebook that 10 people were being treated for injuries at Paris Regional Medical Center — with two in critical, but stable condition — and approximately 50 homes were "damaged or destroyed." Thus far, no deaths have been reported.

Four houses in Hopkins County also sustained damage, according to a statement from the Hopkins County Sheriff's Office.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott increased the readiness level of the state's Emergency Operations Center Friday morning in anticipation of the storm.

"State and local officials are working around the clock to ensure resources are swiftly deployed to respond to impacted communities over the course of these storms," Abbott said in a statement.

The Arkansas Division of Emergency Management confirmed to PEOPLE that there was also widespread damage across the state, which included buildings, homes and even chicken houses. The agency confirmed that electrical poles were also downed, but that there were no fatalities reported.

Nearly 20,000 people in Texas, approximately 3,600 in Oklahoma and 5,000 in Arkansas are still without power, according to the electricity tracking website, Poweroutage.us.

The National Weather Service received 10 tornado reports from Texas, two from Oklahoma and three reports from Arkansas, amounting to 17 total tornado reports on Friday.

