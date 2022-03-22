Storms moving through Texas and Oklahoma caused damage to homes and schools on Monday, and more severe weather is expected in Louisiana and Mississippi Tuesday

Tornadoes Cause Damage Throughout Texas, Oklahoma: 'Never Seen Anything Nowhere Near This'

Tornadoes moving through Texas have left at least four people injured and multiple properties and homes damaged.

The storms, which hit both Texas and Oklahoma on Monday, hit areas outside of Austin including Round Rock and Elgin, The Associated Press reported. A separate tornado also ripped through Kingston in southern Oklahoma.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Jacksboro, a town outside of Fort Worth, saw severe damage to its elementary and high schools after the storms. Officials said between 60 and 80 homes in Jack County, where Jacksboro is located, were "demolished," per CNN.

Tornadoes and thunderstoms affect central Texas Credit: TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

"We're just very blessed to have facilities that were designed to sustain a storm, the storm damage that we received," Jacksboro Independent School District Superintendent Brad Burnett told CNN affiliate WFAA. "I just know our students were safe in our facilities, and I'm thankful for that."

Jacksboro Fire Chief Jeremy Jennings said he had never seen anything like the damage caused by the storms in over two decades of work.

"I've been a part of emergency services for 24 years here, I've never seen anything nowhere near this magnitude here," he said, per CNN. "Nothing like this, not even anywhere else in this county."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Argyle, Texas Credit: Alamy Stock Photo

Elsewhere in the Lone Star State, winds from the tornadoes flipped over an 18-wheeler truck in Austin, The New York Times reported. In Elgin, a town outside of Austin, winds threw a mobile home on top of a building.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott addressed the storm damage during a Monday news conference in Williamson County.

"We know there are many people whose lives have been completely disrupted and people who've lost their homes," he said, per the AP. "At the very same time... it may be a miracle also, because even though there's been some devastating physical damage, to my knowledge, as of right now, there is no report of loss of life, which is just stunning."

After moving through Texas and Oklahoma, the storms are expected to also hit Louisiana and Mississippi Tuesday, according to the AP. As temperatures rise, the storms are expected to worsen throughout Tuesday, possibly bringing tornadoes with hail and high winds.