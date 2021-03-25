City of Pelham's communications manager Ainsley Allison said there's "extensive damage" to many of the homes in the area

Tornado Sweeps Through Alabama, Damaging Homes Near Birmingham: 'These People Are Devastated'

A destructive tornado swept through north-central Alabama on Thursday, causing extensive damage to homes and buildings in the area.

The tornado, with "a debris signature," was first confirmed by the National Weather Service Birmingham on Thursday just before 12:30 p.m. local time near Moundville.

"On the cell moving across northern Hale County, about to move toward the Tuscaloosa and Bibb County line," the service wrote. "If you are in the path, TAKE COVER NOW!"

After hitting the area, the storm continued moving toward Bibb County and later into Shelby County, where cities Pelham and Helena are located, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Gov. Kay Ivey eventually declared a state of emergency for 28 counties in Alabama and later expanded it to 46 due to the storm's threat.

In a video on Facebook, City of Pelham's communications manager, Ainsley Allison, said the Cross Creek community had suffered "extensive damage" but had no reported injuries.

"This is why we are telling people to please stay off the roads and do not come to tornado-damaged areas," Allison said in the clip, as she showed the aftermath of the storm. "It is essential that the people who live in these communities are able to get home and assess their damage."

Allison noted that there are "trees and power lines down" in the area but said the lines are now dead as first responders continue to do their jobs and check on residents.

"It's bad back here. We need to say prayers for the people who live in this community and come together to help rebuild," she explained. "As you can imagine, these people are devastated right now... there's a lot of work to be done here. This is definitely one of the areas that's most hard-hit."

In Helena, the local police department confirmed in a tweet that the city had "received major damage as a result of the tornado." They did not disclose whether any injuries were reported.

Officials with the Helena and Pelham Fire Departments also told the NWS that they were busy tending to calls regarding collapsed structures.

In Bibb County, the Emergency Management Agency reported there were several houses and trailers in the Mount Carmel area of West Blocton that suffered damage, but no known injuries, according to ABC affiliate WBMA reporter Lauren Walsh.

Additionally, several structures in the Eagle Point and Greystone subdivisions were destroyed in the storm, according to the NWS.

Ahead of the devastating storms, officials in Alabama and other nearby states urged residents to prepare for severe and potentially dangerous weather conditions, the NWS reported.

The University of Alabama sent out an announcement on Thursday, confirming they were suspending all campus operations, including remote classes, at noon until 5 a.m. Friday.

Nearly 50 school districts in Alabama also closed their doors, transitioned to remote learning or made plans for early dismissal due to the tornado, according to AL.com.