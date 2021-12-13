See Heartbreaking Photos of the Tornado Devastation in Kentucky, Illinois and More States

More than 80 people have been reported dead, with the death toll believed to eventually top 100, following the deadly and destructive tornadoes that hit Kentucky, Illinois and Arkansas on Dec. 10 and 11. This drone photo shows the town of Mayfield, Ky., where dozens of employees were trapped in a candle factory as the tornado ripped through it.

Multiple organizations are on the ground providing assistance to the victims, including José Andres' World Central Kitchen (he has been providing on-the-ground updates of the devastation). Other organizations to donate to include the FEMA-recommended Kentucky chapter of the Voluntary Organziations Active in Disaster, the official Kentucky disaster relief fund, and Global Giving's Midwest tornado relief fund.

According to this New York Times article (which has other suggestions for giving), there is also a "critical need" for blood donations.