See Heartbreaking Photos of the Tornado Devastation in Kentucky, Illinois and More States
At least 80 confirmed fatalities have been reported after the deadly and destructive tornadoes that hit Kentucky, Illinois, Arkansas and more. See photos of the shocking damage and find out how you can help survivors and rescue efforts on the ground
More than 80 people have been reported dead, with the death toll believed to eventually top 100, following the deadly and destructive tornadoes that hit Kentucky, Illinois and Arkansas on Dec. 10 and 11. This drone photo shows the town of Mayfield, Ky., where dozens of employees were trapped in a candle factory as the tornado ripped through it.
Multiple organizations are on the ground providing assistance to the victims, including José Andres' World Central Kitchen (he has been providing on-the-ground updates of the devastation). Other organizations to donate to include the FEMA-recommended Kentucky chapter of the Voluntary Organziations Active in Disaster, the official Kentucky disaster relief fund, and Global Giving's Midwest tornado relief fund.
According to this New York Times article (which has other suggestions for giving), there is also a "critical need" for blood donations.
Search and rescue and cleanup efforts took place around the leveled Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory.
Recovery "will go on for years to come," said Michael Dossett, director of Kentucky's division of emergency management, who noted that, in addition to the fatalities and property damage, the sustained loss of power and heat will affect thousands as temperatures drop. "This is a massive event, the largest and most devastating in Kentucky's history."
In addition to Illinois and Kentucky, dozens more died after tornadoes and severe weather caused damage in states including Missouri, Mississippi and Tennessee.
Much of the town of Mayfield was destroyed by the tornado.
A few pieces of furniture remain from a damaged home in Dawson Springs, Ky.
A damaged church in Dawson Springs, Ky.
A man walks through the remains of houses in Bowling Green, Ky.
Angela and Thomas Kirks of Mayfield comfort each other in what's left of their home.
Two died and many more were trapped inside the Monette Manor nursing home in Arkansas as it collapsed. The staff's quick thinking helped protect and distract the residents as the tornado ripped off the roof.
Rhonda Schooley, the social director of Monette Manor, retrieves the personal belongings of one of the residents.
The remains of the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory, in which about 110 people were said to be working at the time of the tornado.
A group of inmates from the Graves County jail joined the rescue efforts and were "working their tails off" to try to find survivors, of which 40 were rescued as of Sunday morning. The company reported there were eight people still unaccounted for.
An Amazon factory in Edwardsville, Illinois, sustained massive damage from the tornadoes — including a collapsed wall 150 yards long. Six people were confirmed dead.
Defiance, Mo. resident Rich Vance looks at his destroyed car, which was thrown 50 yards from its garage.
The Mayfield courthouse was heavily damaged by the storm.
Whole sections of downtown Mayfield were completely gone.
Amanda Nichols carries a pet rabbit she rescued from underneath debris.
Many were searching for pets in the devastation. Stephanie Matheny told PEOPLE that she was relieved to find three of her four pets alive after being away from home when the tornado hit.
A medical building is filled with debris in Dawson Springs, Ky.
A man surveys the damage in Mayfield.
Kenny Sanford stands in the collapsed wall of his mother-in-law's apartment in Mayfield.