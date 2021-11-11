The tomb at Arlington National Cemetery is dedicated to unidentified Americans who have died in war

Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Opens to Public For First Time in 96 Years

A section of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier was made open to the public for the first time in nearly a century this week, just ahead of Veterans Day activities.

To commemorate the memorial's 100th anniversary, members of the public were allowed to walk up to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier for the first time in 96 years for a two-day event held on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Typically, only sentinels of the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, known as "The Old Guard," are allowed to walk near the tomb, which is located in Virginia.

"As the stewards of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, it's our honor to lead the centennial commemoration of this site," Karen Durham-Aguilera, executive director of Army National Military Cemeteries and Arlington National Cemetery, said in a statement.

"The Tomb has served as the heart of Arlington National Cemetery. It is a people's memorial that inspires reflection on service, valor, sacrifice and mourning," Durham-Aguilera continued. "As a sacred memorial site and the grave of three unknown American service members, the Tomb connects visitors with the legacy of the U.S. armed forces throughout the nation's history."

Guests were invited to lay flowers at the tomb to honor the unidentified and unlocated Americans who died in war throughout the country's history.

"As you lay your flower, we at Arlington encourage you to reflect on the meaning of the Tomb," Arlington National Cemetery historian Tim Frank said during a ceremony, according to CNN. "By the simple act of laying a flower, you are not only honoring the three unknowns buried here but all unknown or missing American service members who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation."

The Army National Military Cemeteries and Arlington National Cemetery also said those who visited the tomb this week likely saw something most people alive today won't see again.

"We do not anticipate holding another event in our lifetimes in which the public will be able to approach the Tomb in this manner," they said in a statement.

The Tomb was created in 1921 and contains the graves of unidentified service members who died in World War I, World War II and the Korean War.

President Joe Biden visited the memorial on Thursday for Veterans Day.