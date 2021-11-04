Tom Hanks Says He Turned Down Jeff Bezos' Offer to Join a Blue Origin Space Flight: 'I Ain't Paying'

The Oscar winner said that he was happy to save $28 million instead of joining a minutes-long trip to space

Tom Hanks is happy to stay right here on Earth.

The Oscar winner recently turned down an invitation from Jeff Bezos to join a Blue Origin flight to outer space, he told Jimmy Kimmel during his Tuesday night appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

When Kimmel asked Hanks if it was true he was asked by the Amazon founder to join a space flight before William Shatner, the Finch star replied: "Well, yeah, provided I pay."

"You know, it costs like 28 million bucks or something like that. I'm doing good, Jimmy, I'm doing good. But I ain't paying 28 [million] bucks," Hanks, 65, said.

Hanks then joked that they could "simulate" a space flight right there in the studio. "It's about a 12 minute flight? Is that it? ... Okay, we could all do it in our seats right here," he said, before pretending to bounce around in his seat as if in a spacecraft.

"I don't need to spend 28 million bucks to do that," he said, joking that perhaps if the flight were free, he'd do it "on occasion just in order to experience the joy of pretending I'm a billionaire."

Reps for Bezos' Blue Origin did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment about Hanks' invitation.

Shatner, 90, became the oldest person to travel to space when he joined three other crew members aboard the New Shepard rocket for the NS-18 mission last month. The Star Trek star's trip came three months after Bezos traveled to space in the same rocket for Blue Origin's first space flight with humans on board.

New Shepard, a reusable, autonomous spacecraft, can seat six astronauts for 11-minute flights "designed to take astronauts and research payloads past the Kármán line — the internationally recognized boundary of space," according to Blue Origin's website.