Toddler Was Chasing Bubbles When He Helped Find 82-Year-Old Woman Who Had Been Missing for Days

While playing in his backyard, a Georgia toddler saw something in the woods. It ended up leading his family to a missing woman.

Nina Lipscomb, an 82-year-old woman with early stage Alzheimer's Disease, was reported missing on Aug. 9, according to FOX station WAGA-TV.

Son Thomas Lipscomb told the outlet that she was in town for an annual visit with her family, and that the family didn't realize she had left her niece's home until she had wandered too far for them to see.

Following a multi-day search by authorities and concerned community members, Nina was finally found.

Brittany Moore and her son Ethan, 1½, were playing with bubbles on Friday when some drifted towards their fence, the mom told CBS affiliate WGCL-TV. As he chased them, Moore said that she noticed something in the nearby woods catching her son's eyes.

"Feet," she recalled her son telling her.

When first responders arrived, they were able to determine that the person in the woods was Nina, who was alive but disoriented, WGCL-TV reported.

The following day, the Coweta County Sheriff's Office announced that the 82-year-old, who was "conscious and alert," had been "transported to the hospital for evaluation."

Ethan Moore and Nina Lipscomb. Brittany Moore

After being released from the hospital, Nina got a chance to meet Ethan, whom her family has credited with saving her life.

"We pulled out every resource we thought we needed," Nina's daughter, Karen Lipscomb, told WGLC-TV, adding that at the end of the day, "it was a little boy" who saved the day.

In a social media post, Karen also praised the little boy for helping bring her mother back home.

"Angels come in all shapes and sizes," Karen wrote.