Toddler Who Survived Minneapolis Balcony Fall That Killed Brother Will Make 'Miracle' Recovery

A Minneapolis toddler who survived a 55-foot fall from a building balcony that killed his older brother will make a full recovery, according to a close family friend.

It was on May 2 when 1-year-old Abdirizak Abdi and his 2-year-old brother Abdiqani were playing on their family’s porch before the accident, police officials told ABC News. The boys then fell onto a rooftop landing next to the porch and then from the building, the outlet reports.

Abdiqani tragically died, while Abdirizak suffered three broken ribs, a fractured skull and a broken arm and jaw, according to ABC.

Now almost a month later, Abdirizak is back home at his family’s apartment, CBS affiliate WCCO reports, “smiling and playing with his colorful blocks.”

Grad Darhir, a close friend of the family, told the news outlet that the boy’s brain and organs are perfectly fine.

“Starting from the mother, father and any one of his family, friends, people are very glad to see Abdirizak is with me today. And he is with us, this interview, smiling, sharing. It’s amazing. It’s a miracle. It’s a miracle,” Darhir told the news outlet. “We have accepted it, everybody has accepted it and whatever we have, whatever the family has is just to thank to Allah.”

While he continues to improve, the one thing that will never change is not having his brother by his side.

“He’s just running around, trying to find his sibling, his brother. He doesn’t know what to say, and he doesn’t know what happened, but he knows something is wrong,” Darhir told WCCO.

Since the accident, the family has put a metal grate around the porch and is raising funds on their GoFundMe page to “help with medical cost, funeral, and the burden that comes with this tragedy.”

Darhir told the outlet he wants to warn “every parent to be very careful,” adding: “It could happen to anyone, and we don’t want to lose anyone. We have to be very careful as much as possible.”

Osman Ahmed, a spokesperson for the family, previously told WCCO, that “we haven’t had anything like this before, this tragedy, but when something happens we come together as a community”.

John Elder, with the Minneapolis Police Department, told the news outlet that “there’s no indication at this time that these children’s descent was caused by anything other than the children themselves.”