Texas Toddler Reacts to Seeing Snow for the First Time by Performing 'Let It Go' Dressed as Elsa

Frozen‘s Elsa is taking over Texas!

A little girl from the Lone Star state is stealing hearts across the country after a video shared by her mom depicting the very first time the toddler saw snow went viral.

When Madelyn, 2, stepped outside into a wintry wonderland for the first time earlier this month, she couldn’t help but break into song just like Elsa, the Queen of Arendelle, voiced in Frozen and Frozen II by Idina Menzel.

In the adorable video, little Madelyn wears a blue dress, crown and gloves as she frolics around in the snow, singing, “Let It Go.”

With her blonde hair pulled back into a braid down her back and her dance moves just like Elsa’s in the movie, little Madelyn makes a perfect mini version of the Disney princess. She even flings her gloves off as the song crescendos into the chorus.

Image zoom Madelyn singing "Let It Go" Kristi Michele

Madelyn’s viral moment led her mom, Kristi Michele, to create a Facebook page dedicated to the tot, where she has been posting several videos of Madelyn singing along to the Oscar-winning song.

In one video, Kristi asks Madelyn how it feels to wake up “famous” after her video racked up more than 47 million views on Facebook.

“It’s crazy!” the mini princess told her mom.

Speaking of Elsa, on Sunday night, 10 different iterations of the character from all over the world joined Menzel, 48, to light up the stage for a performance of Frozen II‘s “Into the Unknown” at the 2020 Oscars.

The voice actresses who portray Elsa in international markets sang lines from the nominated song, including Maria Lucia Heiberg Rosenberg (Denmark), Willemijn Verkaik (Germany), Takako Matsu (Japan), Carmen Garcia Saenz (Latin America), Lisa Stokke (Norway), Kasia Laska (Poland), Anna Buturlina (Russia), Gisela (Spain) and Gam Wichayanee (Thailand).