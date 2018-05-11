Toddler Relearns to Talk and Eat After Swallowing Toy Battery: It's 'Super Dangerous,' Warns Mom

A toddler was severely injured after swallowing a common small battery that caused him to foam at the mouth.

Last December, Marisa Soto noticed something was wrong when her then 18-month-old son Cameron seemed uneasy following playtime with his toys, she told FOX 61. Soto initially figured Cameron had a sore throat, but she followed her instincts and took the toddler to an emergency room near their home in Vernon, Connecticut, to be examined.

“He looked okay, kind of — you could tell he was in discomfort and something was wrong,” Soto told the news station. “But it looked like he probably had a sore throat.”

Once there, Cameron’s condition continued to worsen to the point where he couldn’t bring himself to eat. As Sota waited with her son, he began to foam at the mouth and vomit.

Doctors soon discovered that Cameron had a button cell battery — a coin-sized circular battery often found in watches, toys and small device — lodged in his esophagus. Though he was transported to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center to have the battery removed, it had already caused extensive damage to his insides.

When a button battery gets stuck in a child’s throat, it can leak chemicals or create an electrical current that burns the surrounding tissue, according to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. In just under a few hours, the battery can destroy a child’s voice box. In Cameron’s case, the battery inflamed his esophagus and caused his insides to swell from the top of his brain to the bottom of his heart.

“Every day, morning and night, [we] would pray with our other two kids,” Soto told FOX 61. “Whenever we would get bad news, got good news, it was just keeping the faith and not giving up. Literally putting it in God’s hands.”

Doctors performed a tracheotomy to help his breathing, and what followed was nearly two and a half months of intubation to allow Cameron’s body to heal. Cameron has since had to relearn how to eat and talk, and as of now, it is unclear whether his tracheotomy tube will be permanent.

The National Capital Poison Center recommends to never leave batteries sitting out and to store spare batteries out of reach from children. The center also advises placing strong tape on the battery compartment of devices to keep them from falling out and to make sure children can’t easily open them.

Soto told Fox 61 she is now hoping to warn other parents about the dangers of small batteries.

“It’s so hard to keep reliving the same moment, but it’s like super dangerous,” she said. “If we had known, we would’ve never have had any toys that have those batteries in our house.”