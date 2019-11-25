2-Year-Old Boy Killed by Falling Ice Sculpture at Luxembourg Christmas Market

Image zoom Place Guillame II ice sculpture collapse Luxembourg Police

A 2-year-old boy was killed at a Luxembourg Christmas market on Sunday after he was hit by a collapsing ice sculpture.

The incident, which police referred to as a “serious accident,” took place around 8 p.m. near the skating rink at Place Guillaume II in Luxembourg City, according to Luxembourg Police.

The toddler was near an ice sculpture when it collapsed and broke into pieces, RTL News reported. One of those broken shards then hit the child.

The boy died in the ambulance on the way to the hospital, while family members were seen in tears as they gathered in a room at City Hall and met with a psychological support group, Le Quotidien reported.

Ice sculptures, including the one that collapsed, had been carved at the market just hours before the accident, according to the Luxembourg Times.

RELATED: ‘Energetic and Loving’ Toddler Dies After Falling Near the Baggage Claim Area at Charlotte Airport

The sculptor who crafted the work that hit the child told RTL News he and his team were “shocked,” and that it was the first time one of his sculptures had ever collapsed.

“This does not happen, such a thing could not occur again… [The sculpture] could not fall alone, it’s impossible,” he reportedly said.

The state prosecutor’s office is investigating the incident as involuntary manslaughter, RTL reported.

RELATED: Family of Toddler Who Died After Falling from Cruise Ship Allege ‘Negligence’ Led to Accident

Prime Minister Xavier Bettel released a statement on Twitter expressing his “deepest compassion” for the boy’s family, and said he was “shocked and distressed” by the accident.

The Christmas market, which opened on Thursday, has been closed in the aftermath, according to a city press release.

Police are calling on any witnesses who may have seen the collapse to come forward.