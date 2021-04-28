Wash. Toddler Hospitalized with 'Potentially Life-Threatening Injuries' After Falling Out of Window

Fire officials said the child, who is about 2 years old, "fell approximately 6 feet onto concrete from a 1st story window"

2-Year-Old Boy Fighting for His Life in the Hospital After Falling Out of Window

A Washington toddler has been hospitalized after falling from a window on Tuesday afternoon, according to fire officials.

The Marysville Fire District confirmed the incident in a post on Facebook and said it involved an approximately 2-year-old child.

The toddler — who was a boy, a spokesperson for the fire district confirms to PEOPLE — fell out of a first-story window and landed nearly six feet below on the concrete, the post stated.

After receiving a report for a serious injury accident, firefighters and medics immediately rushed to the single-family residence, Seattle-based radio station KOMO News reported.

The child was then airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with "potentially life-threatening injuries," according to the post.

At this time, the child's condition remains unknown. It is also unclear if any adults were supervising the toddler when he fell from the window.

In the wake of the incident, fire officials urged parents to secure their windows.

"While our thoughts are with that child's family, we want to encourage all of you to check your windows and install stops or guards if you haven't already (these prevent the window from fully opening)," the post read. "Window screens are not strong enough to support the weight of a child."

"Another thing you can do is move furniture away from windows so kids can't climb on it," the post continued. "If a child does fall from a window, do not move them as it could make their injuries worse. Just call 911."

In a statement to PEOPLE, Christie Veley, a spokesperson for the Marysville Fire District, adds: "I think it surprises people that he could be that severely injured from a first story fall, but a fall from even a few feet can severely injure a child if they land on a hard surface."