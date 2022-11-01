Toddler, 1, and 12-Year-Old Girl Among 5 Dead in Back-to-Back Crashes on Florida Highway

Five people, including two kids, have died following back-to-back crashes on a Florida highway near Plant City.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 2015 Ford Explorer carrying seven people crossed the centerline of the highway in Hillsborough County on Sunday and crashed head-on into a 2021 Nissan Frontier, according to ABC News and NBC News.

The SUV was traveling north on State Road 39, also known as Paul Buchman Highway, when it veered into oncoming traffic, according to NBC affiliate WESH.

A semi-truck slammed into the wrecked cars a short time later, FHP said.

Four people riding in the Explorer — including two girls, ages 1 and 12 — died from their injuries, FHP said, according to the reports. The 20-year-old female driver and a 56-year-old female passenger died as well.

The three remaining female passengers — ages 5, 22 and 31 — were found in serious condition, per the outlets. Their current conditions are unclear.

Officials said all seven people in the Explorer were from Tampa suburb Zephyrhills, according to WESH.

The FHP did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

A 53-year-old Valrico man, who was driving the Nissan, also died as a result of Sunday's crash, WESH reported. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 60-year-old man driving the semi was not injured, according to ABC News.

Keith Thompson told NBC affiliate WFLA that he and a friend rushed over to help after hearing the crashes. When they got there, the SUV appeared to be wrapped around the front of the semi, Thompson said.

"We went down there and I asked them if they was alright, they was like, 'No,' " Thompson told the outlet. He also recalled seeing one of the children in the wreckage.

"I mean, it was bad," he said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. However, some locals believe road conditions could possibly be to blame.

Denise Smith, who lives near the crash site, told WFLA that the road where the crash occurred is "terrible" and its safety "is compromised" due to holes in the pavement.

"The people that live here know that you have to ride with your tire on each side of all these holes in this road," she explained.

Everyone involved in Sunday's crash was wearing a seatbelt or restraint at the time of the crash, FHP said, per ABC News.