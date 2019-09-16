Toddler Dies After Choking on Candy at New York Public Library, Police Say

Image zoom Bronx Library Center Julian Henderson/Wikimedia

A two-year-old boy died on Sunday after choking on a piece of candy at a public library in the Bronx, New York, police confirmed to PEOPLE on Monday morning.

According to the New York Police Department, law enforcement responded to a 911 call at around 3 p.m. local time on Sunday of a two-year-old boy choking on a piece of candy while at the Bronx Library Center in Fordham Manor.

The toddler was found unconscious and unresponsive at the scene. According to The New York Post, the boy was with his older brother, who said he was vomiting and could not breathe.

The toddler was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital nearby, police said. He was pronounced dead there by doctors.

Police said that the medical examiner is looking into the cause of death and that the case is still ongoing.

The boy’s name and information have not yet been released.